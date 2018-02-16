This week, the National Podcast of Texas hit the road for Texas Monthly‘s second annual Whiskey Affair, held this week at Houston’s Silver Street Studios. Wine and spirits contributor Jessica Dupuy explains the nuances of whiskey tasting, and representatives from Texas distilleries discuss the history and science behind making whiskey in the Lone Star State. The Texanist puts whiskey in its proper place, so to speak, by offering his unique insights into the creation of this iconic beverage.

