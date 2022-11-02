Take a journey through the cosmos with The Houston Museum of Natural Science and Will Yokely, an enthusiast of the James Webb telescope, who leads dazzling shows at the Burke Baker Planetarium and brings incredible galaxy adventures to kids through the museum’s traveling Discovery Dome. Learn more about the powerful machine’s latest cosmic discoveries as Yokely takes us out as far as we can see.
Naturally Curious, Episode 3: As Far As We Can See
