December 1972 was the last time humans touched the lunar surface when the astronauts of Apollo 17 “bounced around” there. Now, we’re going back for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to inspire a new generation of explorers! With its new Artemis missions, NASA will launch an unmanned rocket to the moon with the goal of eventually sending the first woman and first person of color to the Moon. Dr. Carolyn Sumners, curator of Astronomy at The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Burke Baker Planetarium, shares why this is so important to humankind, and why many of us may very well be inhabiting the Moon in the very near future.