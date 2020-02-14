On Thursday in Houston, at a Harris County Democratic Party event, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said, “Now if I were from Texas, I might say Donald Trump is scared as a cat at the dog pound.” The Twitter-verse promptly ridiculed the former New York mayor for his attempt at faux folksiness, but we must confess that we believe Texas Monthly is to blame. Or, more precisely, whichever one of Bloomberg’s speechwriters googled “Texas sayings” and landed on this article from our archives.

Honestly, polling our staff this afternoon, none of us could recall ever having heard this aphorism before. Yet we’re always eager to be of assistance to Yankees who venture between our borders, so we’ve got a few other Texas-isms of questionable provenance that we’re happy to offer to Mike to break out on the campaign trail.