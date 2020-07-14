What we’re watching
6:45 P.M., Ben Rowen
Welcome to Texas Monthly’s primary runoff live blog! Back in March, after the initial round of primaries, we expected to be bringing you this in May—and then the coronavirus hit and Governor Greg Abbott delayed the election. At the time, the decision to postpone voting looked wise, but the elections now fall as cases spike across Texas. After months of dispute over how to conduct voting during the pandemic—and a protracted legal battle over expanding access to voting-by-mail—we’ll finally have results to discuss tonight.
The pandemic doesn’t seem to have suppressed the vote: more than a million Texans cast ballots early—in 2016 fewer than 200,000 did—and the election is set to break turnout records for a primary runoff. Candidates who placed in the top two of their primaries in March, but who failed to secure an outright majority of votes, are competing to win their party’s nomination for the general election in November. There are a number of key races that we’ve been following; to get up to speed as we wait on results, read Christopher Hooks’s statewide runoff preview.
To dive into specific races, take a look at our coverage of the following:
- The race to choose a Democratic opponent to Senator John Cornyn is former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar’s to lose. However, things have tightened in recent weeks, and veteran Dallas lawmaker Royce West has a chance at an upset. Read about the candidates’ competing visions of how Democrats need to run to win a statewide race in Texas.
- Former White House doctor and Rear Admiral Ronnie Jackson finished a distant second in March to Josh Winegarner, who’s worked in the agriculture industry and has deep roots in the district, in the Republican primary for the Thirteenth Congressional District. Read about Jackson’s campaign and efforts to bank on his “friendship” with Trump to close the gap.
- GOP donor Kathaleen Wall is challenging Fort Bend County sheriff Troy Nehls in the Twenty-second Congressional District—her second attempt to run for House after losing a Republican primary to Dan Crenshaw in 2018. This time around, she’s set Texas records for self-financing a U.S. House campaign, and her ads run nonstop in Houston. But, as Peter Holley reports, she’s been absent on the stump.
- Longtime Republican congressman Pete Sessions moved to Waco, and the Seventeenth Congressional District, to seek office there after losing a congressional race in the Dallas area in 2018. Shortly after he launched his campaign, he found himself entangled in the Ukraine scandal. Read more about how challenger Renee Swann, careful not to criticize the president, has circled around Sessions’ involvement in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.
- In his three-decade legislative career, state senator Eddie Lucio Jr.—Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s favorite Democrat in the Lege—has become unaccustomed to prolonged primaries in his Brownsville district. But last week, his race in State Senate District 27 against attorney Sara Stapleton-Barrera, who’s challenging him from the left, got heated over the use of a pejorative nickname to describe him in a Planned Parenthood mailer. Read about the scandal here.
- As months of protests have ensued, Travis County district attorney Margaret Moore’s record on police brutality has become a central issue of the Democratic runoff for the office she currently holds. Moore spoke to Texas Monthly about her tenure, and her critics, here.
Comments