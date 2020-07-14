What we’re watching

6:45 P.M., Ben Rowen

Welcome to Texas Monthly’s primary runoff live blog! Back in March, after the initial round of primaries, we expected to be bringing you this in May—and then the coronavirus hit and Governor Greg Abbott delayed the election. At the time, the decision to postpone voting looked wise, but the elections now fall as cases spike across Texas. After months of dispute over how to conduct voting during the pandemic—and a protracted legal battle over expanding access to voting-by-mail—we’ll finally have results to discuss tonight.

The pandemic doesn’t seem to have suppressed the vote: more than a million Texans cast ballots early—in 2016 fewer than 200,000 did—and the election is set to break turnout records for a primary runoff. Candidates who placed in the top two of their primaries in March, but who failed to secure an outright majority of votes, are competing to win their party’s nomination for the general election in November. There are a number of key races that we’ve been following; to get up to speed as we wait on results, read Christopher Hooks’s statewide runoff preview.

To dive into specific races, take a look at our coverage of the following: