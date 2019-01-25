At least 20 of the 36 Texas members of the U.S. House have confirmed that they are withholding their $174,000 annual salary for the duration of the nation’s longest partial government shutdown. Federal employees will go through their second pay period on Friday without a paycheck. The remaining sixteen members of the House did not say that they were continuing to take pay; they simply have not yet responded to our queries. Sixteen of the House members from Texas who are withholding or donating their pay are Republicans. Ten of the sixteen members who did not respond are Democrats. Neither of the two U.S. senators responded about their intentions.

“During this partial shutdown, I have requested that my pay be withheld,” tweeted Congressman Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land. “Federal employees should not be held hostage to dysfunction and inability to solve the problem. Congress and the president must work together to find a solution immediately.”

“I chose to withhold my pay because I stand with the 800,000 federal employees across the country who missed their first paychecks due to President Trump’s blatant refusal to reopen the federal government,” said Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo. “It’s simple: If they’re not going to get paid, I’m not going to get paid until the government shutdown is over.”

The shutdown, which enters its sixth week on Friday, is the longest in U.S. history and the third of President Trump’s administration. Despite some 800,000 federal employees missing their second paycheck on Friday, an end to the shutdown seems a distant prospect as congressional Democrats and the White House remain in a stalemate on the issue of providing $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate rejected two versions of a bill—one Republican, one Democratic—that would have ended the shutdown. And late Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that he would postpone his State of the Union address until the government shutdown ends, the latest in a high-stakes tit-for-tat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who decided not to make the chamber she controls available for the president.

The White House and members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, are all trying to win the public relations battle in a political stalemate that is beginning to show signs of impact that extends beyond federal employees. Roughly 35,000 of the government workers affected live in Texas, including Border Patrol officers, NASA employees, TSA officials, and park rangers. Many of these federal employees are continuing to work without pay to keep essential institutions such as airports and courthouses running. However, certain public services, such as visitor programming at National Parks and FDA inspections of “low risk” foods, have had to be paused due to lack of funding.

In response, many local businesses, charities, and institutions are offering free goods and services to furloughed government workers. And some local governments are allowing federal workers to delay payments on city owned utilities. This includes metro services, museums, and numerous restaurants throughout the state.

While a majority of delegates from both sides of the aisle are forgoing their salaries, some have decided to donate their pay to various foundations. Congressman Bill Flores, R-Bryan, plans to donate his salary to the Fisher House Foundation, while Congressman Roger Williams, R-Weatherford, said he plans to donate his to the National Mounted Warfare Foundation.

Congressman Will Hurd, R-Helotes, pledged to withhold his salary from the day the shutdown began with an announcement on Facebook stating, “There’s no good reason why Members of #Congress should continue to receive pay during a needless government #shutdown while other federal employees suffer.”

Rep. Hurd, the only Republican representing a district along the border, has advocated for an immediate end to the shutdown, saying leaders shouldn’t “be negotiating on the backs of almost a million workers who are trying to do the right thing for the country.” Last week, Hurd led representatives in supporting a bill guaranteeing back pay for all affected federal employees. The bill was signed by President Trump last Wednesday.

Below is a roundup of the Texas delegation to Congress and their payment status:

District
Representative
Party
Payment Status
2019 Incumbent
1 Louie Gohmert Republican Did not respond Yes
2 Dan Crenshaw Republican Withholding No
3 Van Taylor Republican Withholding No
4 John Ratcliffe Republican Withholding Yes
5 Lance Gooden Republican Withholding No
6 Ron Wright Republican Withholding No
7 Lizzie Fletcher Democrat Did not respond No
8 Kevin Brady Republican Did not respond Yes
9 Al Green Democrat Did not respond Yes
10 Michael T. McCaul Republican Withholding Yes
11 Michael K. Conaway Republican Did not respond Yes
12 Kay Granger Republican Withholding Yes
13 Mac Thornberry Republican Did not respond Yes
14 Randy Weber Republican Did not respond Yes
15 Vicente Gonzalez Democrat Did not respond Yes
16 Veronica Escobar Democrat Did not respond No
17 Bill Flores Republican Donating No
18 Sheila Jackson Lee Democrat Did not respond Yes
19 Jodey Arrington Republican Withholding Yes
20 Joaquin Castro Democrat Did not respond Yes
21 Chip Roy Republican Withholding No
22 Pete Olson Republican Withholding Yes
23 Will Hurd Republican Withholding Yes
24 Kenny Marchant Republican Withholding Yes
25 Roger Williams Republican Donating Yes
26 Michael Burgess Republican Did not respond Yes
27 Michael Cloud Republican Withholding Yes
28 Henry Cuellar Democrat Withholding Yes
29 Sylvia Garcia Democrat Did not respond No
30 Eddie Bernice Johnson Democrat Did not respond Yes
31 John Carter Republican Withholding Yes
32 Colin Allred Democrat Withholding No
33 Marc Veasey Democrat Did not respond Yes
34 Filemon Vela Democrat Did not respond Yes
35 Lloyd Doggett Democrat Withholding Yes
36 Brian Babin Republican Withholding Yes

 