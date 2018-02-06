Style & Design

A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

Every room has a spectacular view in this ultramodern house that makes the most of its surroundings.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Feb 6, 2018
Share
Notes

Photographs by Casey Dunn

El Paso mountain home

In their newlywed days in 2008, El Paso couple Jeremy and Heather Cuthbertson would spend Sundays driving around the city, dreaming of how they could remodel certain fixer-uppers or find a hard-to-come-by piece of land on which to build. At the time, they shared a 1920s cottage in El Paso’s historic Kern Place neighborhood, but they imagined themselves building an ultramodern home in Heather’s beloved hometown, where Jeremy moved after medical school and residency as an ophthalmologist. “It’s uncommon to see a lot for sale in El Paso, but one day we drove up a mountain and found this lot that was unlike anything we had ever seen,” she remembers. The couple, who now have two children, embarked on a five-year process from design to completion and moved into their mountaintop dream home in 2014. With its breathtaking views of Mexico and stone walls that were laid one rock at a time by a local mason, take a tour through this modern marvel of a family home.

After an exhaustive search to find the right architects, from Austin to Santa Fe, the couple decided to work with Tucson-based Darci Hazelbaker and Dale Rush of architecture firm Hazelbaker Rush on the design their home.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

It was Dale's idea to have the local stones used on the exterior carried through to the indoors. Heather says: "There are times where you want white sheetrock because it's so beautiful, but the rock is beautiful in a totally different way, and wrapping walls in stone made it warmer. I think our amazing stone mason literally worked on this project for over a year." The mudroom is on the ground floor along with a garage and wine room.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

The upstairs floor includes the master bedroom, two children's bedrooms for their five- and seven-year-olds and a playroom the family has dubbed "rumpus room" for its whirl of activity. It's where the four Cutherbertsons spend time building with Legos, reading, and watching movies.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

Heather's most important request to her builders was, "Don't scrape the earth," as the goal was to keep as much of the native landscaping as possible. The architects created terraces on the east side of the home (the uphill side) to try to create a place of cultivated plantings. "It's a soft buffer to the hard desert that surrounds the house," architect Dale Rush says. "We used desert grasses and hardy rosemary and palo-verde trees to create shade for the kids to play under. Everywhere else we wanted the desert come right up to the front door."

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

Heather is the cook in the family and wanted to create an open floor plan upstairs in the kitchen where she could still feel a part of the action. "Heather loves to cook and entertain," architect Darci Hazelbaker says. "We wanted the kitchen to feel like a stage for her, with the island being a place for her to work on one side while people sat and gathered on the other. The dome lights overhead are the stage lighting to put her in focus while the meal is coming together."

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

The white oak wood on the vanity pairs beautifully with the Calacatta Gold marble countertops that the architects sourced in Phoenix.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

The kitchen, framed in basalt stone from a local quarry, looks right out on to the pool, which offers views of El Paso as well as Juarez, Mexico, and New Mexico.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

An ophthalmologist by profession, Jeremy has a deep passion for architecture and design. Many of the furnishings, which go so well in the modern home, are pieces the couple already had in their collection.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

The master bedroom opens to the east with a view to a terraced courtyard with pink muhly grass, which gloriously blooms twice a year, and onto the stunning peaks of the Franklin Mountains.

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

When asked what they love most about the home, their first in Texas, architects Hazelbaker and Rush have a long list, from the views, the connection between indoor and outdoor, the warm materials and mix of spaces to entertain as well as places to enjoy solitude. "We feel everything about the home is important and nothing could be removed or added from the whole without distracting from its success."

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

The space under the stucco white rectangle, which houses all of the bedrooms, is the perfect spot for an outdoor dining table, sofa, fire pit, and an outdoor grill. Dale says: "It was meant to be their outdoor living room for watching the sun set in the west while the city lights of Juarez start to come up in the south, as the sky changes from blue to orange and darkens to indigo."

Photography by Casey Dunn

View Slideshow 11 Photos

A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

After an exhaustive search to find the right architects, from Austin to Santa Fe, the couple decided to work with Tucson-based Darci Hazelbaker and Dale Rush of architecture firm Hazelbaker Rush on the design their home.

Photography by Casey Dunn

It was Dale's idea to have the local stones used on the exterior carried through to the indoors. Heather says: "There are times where you want white sheetrock because it's so beautiful, but the rock is beautiful in a totally different way, and wrapping walls in stone made it warmer. I think our amazing stone mason literally worked on this project for over a year." The mudroom is on the ground floor along with a garage and wine room.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The upstairs floor includes the master bedroom, two children's bedrooms for their five- and seven-year-olds and a playroom the family has dubbed "rumpus room" for its whirl of activity. It's where the four Cutherbertsons spend time building with Legos, reading, and watching movies.

Photography by Casey Dunn

Heather's most important request to her builders was, "Don't scrape the earth," as the goal was to keep as much of the native landscaping as possible. The architects created terraces on the east side of the home (the uphill side) to try to create a place of cultivated plantings. "It's a soft buffer to the hard desert that surrounds the house," architect Dale Rush says. "We used desert grasses and hardy rosemary and palo-verde trees to create shade for the kids to play under. Everywhere else we wanted the desert come right up to the front door."

Photography by Casey Dunn

Heather is the cook in the family and wanted to create an open floor plan upstairs in the kitchen where she could still feel a part of the action. "Heather loves to cook and entertain," architect Darci Hazelbaker says. "We wanted the kitchen to feel like a stage for her, with the island being a place for her to work on one side while people sat and gathered on the other. The dome lights overhead are the stage lighting to put her in focus while the meal is coming together."

Photography by Casey Dunn

The white oak wood on the vanity pairs beautifully with the Calacatta Gold marble countertops that the architects sourced in Phoenix.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The kitchen, framed in basalt stone from a local quarry, looks right out on to the pool, which offers views of El Paso as well as Juarez, Mexico, and New Mexico.

Photography by Casey Dunn

An ophthalmologist by profession, Jeremy has a deep passion for architecture and design. Many of the furnishings, which go so well in the modern home, are pieces the couple already had in their collection.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The master bedroom opens to the east with a view to a terraced courtyard with pink muhly grass, which gloriously blooms twice a year, and onto the stunning peaks of the Franklin Mountains.

Photography by Casey Dunn

When asked what they love most about the home, their first in Texas, architects Hazelbaker and Rush have a long list, from the views, the connection between indoor and outdoor, the warm materials and mix of spaces to entertain as well as places to enjoy solitude. "We feel everything about the home is important and nothing could be removed or added from the whole without distracting from its success."

Photography by Casey Dunn

The space under the stucco white rectangle, which houses all of the bedrooms, is the perfect spot for an outdoor dining table, sofa, fire pit, and an outdoor grill. Dale says: "It was meant to be their outdoor living room for watching the sun set in the west while the city lights of Juarez start to come up in the south, as the sky changes from blue to orange and darkens to indigo."

Photography by Casey Dunn

Trending

  1. The Astronaut Who Might Actually Get Us to Mars

    January 23, 2018 By Katy Vine

  2. Does Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad Prove That HQ2 Is Coming To Austin?

    January 31, 2018 By dan solomon

  3. A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

    February 6, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

Share
Tags: Style, EL PASO, franklin mountains, mountain home, spaces, style, views

Comments

Recommended

01
La Bergerie
Five Finds: A San Antonian’s glamorous life, an Austin art show, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
An Artist’s Loft in Historic Downtown Elgin

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
Melba and Ted Whatley's home library in Austin
A Home Library Built for 10,000 (Or So) Books

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
A Dallas Lawyer Hopes to Save the Sari

By Jean Scheidnes

05
Five Finds: Design, Style, and Travel Highlights

By Lauren Smith Ford

06
Cottage Industry: Katie Kime Turns Bungalow into a Colorful Office

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Shopping Across Texas: My 10 Favorites of 2017

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Texas Cottage
Whimsical Austin Cottage Full of Surprises

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
Petrified Design Defines ‘Texas Modern’

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
El Arroyo sign
New Book is El Arroyo’s Marquee Act

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Meet the Maker: Caroline Matthews of Dos Carolinas

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Meet Bond, Antonio Bond: a Floral Artist with an Edge

By Lauren Smith Ford

Recommended

01
La Bergerie
Five Finds: A San Antonian’s glamorous life, an Austin art show, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
An Artist’s Loft in Historic Downtown Elgin

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
Melba and Ted Whatley's home library in Austin
A Home Library Built for 10,000 (Or So) Books

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
A Dallas Lawyer Hopes to Save the Sari

By Jean Scheidnes

05
Five Finds: Design, Style, and Travel Highlights

By Lauren Smith Ford

06
Cottage Industry: Katie Kime Turns Bungalow into a Colorful Office

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
Shopping Across Texas: My 10 Favorites of 2017

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Texas Cottage
Whimsical Austin Cottage Full of Surprises

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
Petrified Design Defines ‘Texas Modern’

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
El Arroyo sign
New Book is El Arroyo’s Marquee Act

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Meet the Maker: Caroline Matthews of Dos Carolinas

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Meet Bond, Antonio Bond: a Floral Artist with an Edge

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

A Texas Televangelist Says You Don’t Need a Flu Shot if You’ve Got Jesus

By Leif Reigstad

It’s Movie Night at the Alamo—No, the Real One

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Texas Democrats Face a Choice Between Principles and Practicality in the Governor’s Race

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Talk Like a Texan: How Texans Use “Down,” “Out,” “Over,” and “Up”

By John Nova Lomax

A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

By Lauren Smith Ford

What is Nick Foles’s Trade Value?

By Dan Solomon

The Texas Winemaker Who Helped Put Willamette Valley on the Map

By Michael Hoinski

Five Finds: A San Antonian’s glamorous life, an Austin art show, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

It’s All Just a Game for Nick Foles

By Dan Solomon

Meanwhile, in Lufkin… January 2018 Edition

By Sonia Smith

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 5

By Monte Williams

The Texanist: Why Don’t Breakfast Burritos Get Any Love?

By David Courtney

Texas Monthly