Although it doesn’t open until September 2, Carriqui, one of several new restaurants debuting at the Pearl complex next month, already has a storied past. The space is centered around a wooden house that was built in 1890 for German brewmaster Fritz Boehler, who ran it as a biergarten, saloon, boarding house, and general store, serving many employees of the nearby Pearl Brewery. A century later, it was known both as the home of the beloved Liberty Bar as well as the building with the distinct slant that it had developed over the years. In 2014, several years after the Liberty moved to its current location in King William Historic District, Silver Ventures, which had successfully developed the Pearl area, bought the building and began an ambitious rehabilitation and renovation that would stretch over eight years. (Read more about that painstaking preservation process here.)

To complement the structure and help turn it into a destination restaurant, the team added a second building and a large patio. Potluck Hospitality, recently spun off of Silver Ventures, aims to turn Carriqui into the highest-grossing restaurant in the state in just three years. Named after the green jay, called the carriquí de montaña, it will celebrate the cuisine of South Texas (the bird’s sole U.S. habitat). Here is a sneak peek at what visitors can expect.

The original mahogany bar top was integrated seamlessly into a new structure. It serves as a centerpiece of the historic house’s main floor and is topped with custom metal planters by Abel Gonzales, of Isaac Maxwell Metal.
Photograph by Jody Horton
The dining room includes original windows. The tables feature native Texas woods, including mesquite, longleaf pine, pecan, and walnut.
Photograph by Jody Horton
Carriqui’s take on the frozen margarita features fresh-squeezed lime juice and house-made chile salt.
Photograph by Jody Horton
Nathan Vinney, sous chef of the pits at Carriqui, tends the fire of the custom pits, which were designed and fabricated by Mill Scale Metalworks, of Lockhart.
Photograph by Jody Horton
Oak-grilled ribeye will be on the menu, which was developed by executive chef Jaime Gonzalez, who formerly helmed the food program at Hotel Emma, also at the Pearl.
Photograph by Jody Horton
The spicy Gulf Coast shrimp cocktail is one of many seafood offerings that reflect the richness of South Texas cuisine.
Photograph by Jody Horton
Master woodworker Byron Bueche, of San Marcos, built this gleaming staircase, which was designed by Kristen Weber, of Don B. McDonald Architects, to fit in with the architecture of the original structure.
Photograph by Jody Horton
South Texas favorites at Carriqui include ceviche, Rio Grande Valley–inspired botana platters, Caesar salad served tableside, and nachos.
Photograph by Jody Horton
The restored balcony features the original spindles on the balustrade facing south and meticulously crafted replicas facing east.
Photograph by Jody Horton
The mezzanine overlooks a curved marble bar that connects with the original mahogany one.
Photograph by Jody Horton
The bar in the courtyard will cater to outdoor guests.
Photograph by Jody Horton
These custom faux bois planters by San Antonio’s Rene Romero feature tile from Aloe Tile Works, of Corpus Christi.
Photograph by Jody Horton