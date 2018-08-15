Are Brett and Kara Phillips From ‘Home to Last’ Texas’s Next Fixer Uppers?

Another Texas couple could fill the shoes of Fixer Upper idols Chip and Joanna Gaines, who in April ended their wildly popular Waco-based HGTV series after five seasons. The pilot for Home to Last, starting Brett and Kara Phillips from Aledo, a small town about twenty miles west of Fort Worth, aired in July and will have an encore showing Thursday at 11 p.m. In the show, which is co-produced by Lindsey Weidhorn (who discovered the Gaineses), the Phillipses help families create their forever homes using design techniques that are made to last.

Kara studied real estate at Texas Christian University, while Brett majored in integrated marketing at Pepperdine University in California. Soon after they met at a mutual friend’s wedding, they fell in love, and Brett moved to Texas from California. After building their first home together in 2012, they received so many compliments and inquiries from friends asking for their design help that they started their own company, High Street Homes. Soon, they expanded the boutique building company into real estate, interior design, and most recently an online store of home goods. With their three children in tow, the couple has moved nine times in the span of seven years. They love the renovation process so much that they often live in a house for as few as five months before feeling ready for a new project. “We literally do everything together, and complement each other really well, which is so helpful when running several businesses. We each have our areas of expertise,” Brett says. “The best part of working together, though, is being able to celebrate each other’s strengths. When one of us experiences success or shines in a particular area, it’s doubly rewarding for the other person.”

Many of their homes blend a casual West Coast style with a new traditional design, and most are in the greater Fort Worth area. “Our style is characterized by an abundance of natural light, clean lines, flowing floor plans, classic silhouettes and finishes, layered textures, and collected pieces that help tell a family’s story,” Brett says. “We like to keep things clean, never cluttered or overly styled, but still warm for a finished effect that’s bright, effortless, refined, and inviting.”

When the Phillipses started posting photos from one of their most popular renovations, “The Fairmount Foursquare,” a 1914 American Foursquare style home in a historic neighborhood in the south side of Fort Worth, several production companies inquired about working together on a home design show. The duo decided to go with Weidhorn’s production company, RTR/547Barnard. So far, they have filmed a pilot, with hopes it will be picked up for a full season. On camera, they’re affable, endearing, and approachable—a style of home redesign that’s reminiscent of Chip and Joanna.

Scroll through for examples of the spaces they create. For more information on the couple and their work, visit their eCommerce site, Phillips House Co., or their real estate company, High Street Homes.