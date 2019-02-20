San Antonio Artists Create a His-and-Hers Studio

When Caroline Korbell Carrington and William Carrington bought their home, which sits on 2.3 acres just north of Alamo Heights, they saw the large backyard as a blank canvas. They are artists, after all—she a painter, he a sculptor. They built a his-and-hers studio, a sleek, 1,300-square-foot structure divided by a gallery so they can work together but in spaces of their own. On his side, William creates wildlife sculptures out of wood, metal, and clay. On hers (which is bigger, she notes), Caroline paints vibrant Southwestern landscapes, assisted by the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The native Texans have been married for 24 years. Says Caroline: “Being creative together has enriched our friendship and taught us patience.”

This article originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Texas Monthly. Subscribe today.