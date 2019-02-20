Style & Design

San Antonio Artists Create a His-and-Hers Studio

Painter Caroline Korbell Carrington and sculptor William Carrington work together in a modern structure in their backyard.

Lauren Smith Ford
William and Caroline in Caroline's side of the two-part studio, on January 6, 2019.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

When Caroline Korbell Carrington and William Carrington bought their home, which sits on 2.3 acres just north of Alamo Heights, they saw the large backyard as a blank canvas. They are artists, after all—she a painter, he a sculptor. They built a his-and-hers studio, a sleek, 1,300-square-foot structure divided by a gallery so they can work together but in spaces of their own. On his side, William creates wildlife sculptures out of wood, metal, and clay. On hers (which is bigger, she notes), Caroline paints vibrant Southwestern landscapes, assisted by the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The native Texans have been married for 24 years. Says Caroline: “Being creative together has enriched our friendship and taught us patience.”

This article originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Texas Monthly.

The large windows and high ceilings are Caroline's favorite part of her space, which is on the north side to get the best light. With so much natural light, she can work for hours without turning on any lights inside. "The space motivates my large paintings," she says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

A new painting of Caroline's begins to take shape, showing her passion for color. She specializes in painting the landscapes of the Southwest.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

William sculpts his animals out of clay before casting them. Says Caroline: "He loves capturing the humor and personalities of the animals. We spend a lot of time laughing about animals and the precarious situations they often find themselves in."

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Canvases—some completed, some not—take up some room in Caroline's area. "I have the largest space, of course!" she says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Mobile carts chock-full of pastels, such as these, as well as oil paint and brushes are always at arm’s length. Caroline loves to work to music such as Radiohead and David Byrne.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The couple built the studio in 2011, placing it in between their house and pool, where they could get the best light and the best view. Caroline loves watching the birds and looking out at the beautiful yard.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Their two studios are divided by a gallery, where they display some of their finished work, like this sculpture by William. The couple met at a Fiesta event in 1991 when Caroline was finishing up her BFA in painting from TCU and he was working as a graphics production artist. They married 24 years ago and have two children.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Caroline works with a large assortment of colors, all left open so she can quickly mix them. It can look messy, but she knows where everything is and doesn't like to put them away. There is one hazard: "Unfortunately our dog and cat carry some of the paint in the house after a day's work!" she says.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

William keeps material like clay, wire, and wood by his work desk, where he uses pliers, screwdrivers, and a blowtorch to assemble his Western-inspired sculptures of wildlife and sporting dogs.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Texas Monthly