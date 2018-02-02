Inspired by the latest fossil findings? Follow the dino trail and see real tracks or go hands-on at one of the state’s many museum exhibits.
Dinosaurs
A seventy-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus bataar skeleton finds itself at the center of a legal battle involving a Dallas auction house, a Houston lawyer, and the president of Mongolia.
After years of exporting prized dinosaur fossils to some of the world’s best museums, the state will be getting two huge exhibit halls, in Dallas and Houston.
One of the most talked-about scenes in Terrence Malick's Oscar-nominated film finally explained.
Is Glen Rose, famed for its fossilized dinosaur tracks in the Paluxy River, becoming a hotbed of creationism? A Texas Observer story says yes.
Side by side near a Texas river are dinosaur tracks and what appear to be the marks of a human foot—proof, in the creationist mind, that evolution is bunk.