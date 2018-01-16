The legacies of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more will be on full display.
In a world full of evil dudes pretending to be good guys, Waylon Jennings was a good guy pretending to be an evil dude and never quite succeeding.
. . . which were formerly owned by Waylon Jennings. Do you want them?
Sixteen photographs of some of the cooler moments of Austin history, as taken by Scott Newton, the longtime official photographer of “Austin City Limits.”
Seventeen years ago, Old 97's recorded with their idol, Waylon Jennings. To mark the first release of these songs, Old 97's recounted the time they spent with the father of the Outlaw Country movement.
ROUTE: Turkey to Lubbock (the long way) DISTANCE: 366 miles NUMBER OF COUNTIES: 13 WHAT TO LISTEN TO: Buddy Holly’s That’ll Be the Day and Waylon Jennings’s Ol’ Waylon West Texas is the Texas of wide-open spaces, but it is also the Texas of music giants, starting…
Forty years ago, Willie, Waylon, Jerry Jeff, and a whole host of Texas misfits grew their hair long, snubbed Nashville, and brought the hippies and rednecks together. The birth of outlaw country changed country music forever.
The outlaw country musician, who had a close friendship with Big Bird, would probably blast Mitt Romney for his threats to stop funding PBS.
Can a posthumous release of Waylon Jennings’s last recordings keep his legacy from disappearing?
Is the legendary Texas singer-songwriter a honky-tonk hero or a honky-tonk bully?