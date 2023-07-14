John Spong: Well, so you say a second ago about becoming a Willie fan later. Yeah, you grew up playing punk rock, you know, in Santa Barbara?

Chris Shiflett: Well, I really grew up listening to classic rock and heavy metal and stuff like that, really. I’m a child of the seventies and the eighties, and I had an older brother. So my older brother was listening to all the stuff you would imagine kids in the 1970s would be listening to. That’s what we were listening to. And it wasn’t until later, once I got maybe late into high school that . . . I always just liked older music. I just always had an affection for any kind of older music. I just like the way those records sound, particularly old rockabilly records and stuff like that, which are pretty closely related. So, just kind of got into some Johnny Cash and some Patsy Cline stuff maybe later, just because I thought it was cool and retro, or whatever. But I wasn’t really “into it” into it until really more like the mid-nineties—Son Volt and bands like that coming along, opening my eyes up to it. And, of course, that led to Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams and all that. And that led to the stuff we’re talking about today.

John Spong: So what Willie did you land on first? Or do you recall?

Chris Shiflett: Oh, well, it’s—the reason that I love that “Always On My Mind” from the Storytellers is because that was probably the first Willie Nelson record I owned.

John Spong: Oh, wow.

Chris Shiflett: Whenever that was. Yeah. And then went and from that, got Red Headed Stranger and Phases and Stages. And with the other one that you just mentioned right around there.

John Spong: Shotgun Willie? The Sound in Your Mind?

Chris Shiflett: Yeah, Shotgun Willie. Yeah. Yeah. So I kind of checked all that stuff out and then I just knew that Willie had written all those songs that were hits by other people, you know, like “Hello Walls,” and “Crazy,” and all that stuff. So just as you do, you know—“Wait a minute: Faron Young, who’s that?” All that sort of thing.

So yeah, I’ve always been drawn to that era probably the most—his sort of seventies output. And I love those big pop records he did a little bit later too; I think they’re great. He’s just something about Willie Nelson—his voice, his writing, his guitar playing: it’s all so particular to him. There really is nobody else. As wildly influential as he’s been over the years, nobody sounds like him. And then when people cover his songs, it just sounds like a completely different thing. It’s great. But it sounds entirely different. There’s just something about the way he delivers a line, or the tone of his voice, and the sound of that nylon-string guitar is so kind of peculiar in a world of Martin D-48s or whatever, that it really kind of cuts through.

John Spong: When you had Lukas on your show—because I’m curious about Willie’s melodies. Because what Lukas said is, you know, when you listen to “Crazy,” there’s so much jazz in the melody—and that’s the way it’s always described—but, of course, I don’t know exactly where to hear that myself. But, Daniel Lanois was on here recently, and he said, “Yeah, when I’m in the studio with U2, and they’re having a hard time writing a song, they’ll say, ‘Let’s find a Willie chord to put in here.’ ” And that unlocks the song for them, somehow.

Chris Shiflett: Interesting.

John Spong: And are those diminished chords? What does he do in a melody?

Chris Shiflett: That’s a very good question. Right when you said that, I just thought to myself, “I wonder what the Edge thinks a ‘Willie chord’ is.” [Laughs] “How exactly are we defining that?” I don’t know. Certainly, when I think of his songwriting structure, I guess, and his guitar playing, it’s sort of the opposite of what a lot of country music—especially, older country music tended to be very one-four-five kind of chord progressions. These sort of very well-worn chord progressions. You didn’t hear a lot—I mean, there’s always exceptions to the rule, but, you know, you can just go back and listen to, like, “Hit Country Songs From 1968,” and it’s all kind of one-four-five stuff, for the most part. But Willie throws in a lot of other little tricky, jazzy chords, you know?

John Spong: You don’t have a guitar under your desk to illustrate that, do you?

Chris Shiflett: I have one pretty close by I could grab. You want me to grab it?

John Spong: Are you serious?

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: Oh, s—. If you don’t mind, yeah!

Chris Shiflett: Yeah, yeah.

[Chris Shiflett strumming guitar]

Chris Shiflett: Now, I didn’t work out any of—any of these songs, so I’m just completely talking out of my ass here. But, when you think of country songs—[strumming guitar]—like those kind of chord progressions, you know what I mean? Whereas he might throw in like a—[strumming guitar]—you know, some of that stuff.

John Spong: Mm-hmm.

[Chris Shiflett strumming guitar]

Chris Shiflett: I mean, I guess that’s all kind of typical stuff. You know?

John Spong: Yeah. Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: And then he probably throws in stuff that’s even jazzier than that. You know, he’s probably throwing in some of those kind of—[strumming guitar]—whatever that is, diminished. Like his, like passing-note chords.

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: All that kind of stuff. You know? But he’s also—with his guitar playing, he’s the master—and I kind of mentioned this before, and you hear a lot on that VH1 record, where he will do chromatic walk-ups or walk-downs in excess of anybody I’ve ever heard, where he just throws every—like, if you just play every note between the G and the C, eventually you’re going to get to something that works. You know what I mean? [strumming guitar] You know? He lands there on the four chord. You know?

John Spong: Yeah. That’s what Charlie Parker invented, right? Kind of?

Chris Shiflett: I mean, that’s a little above my pay grade, if I’m being honest. I’m not the most music school–theory kind of player. But yeah. I love it when I hear it.

John Spong: Yeah. Yeah. Well, let me . . . You’ve just played. Can I play a great Willie guitar song for you?

Chris Shiflett: Yeah. Absolutely.

John Spong: This one would be more in the shredding vein.

Chris Shiflett: I like it.

John Spong: Cool. Then this is Willie and Trigger, on “Stay a Little Longer,” from Willie and Family Live.

[Willie Nelson playing “Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)”]

Chris Shiflett: Ooh, yeah.

John Spong: That work for you?

Chris Shiflett: I tell you what. The first thing it made me think of when I was listening to it was—’cause that record, what, was like in the late seventies?

John Spong: Seventy-eight.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah. So, I wonder how he was miking his guitar back then. Because you’re playing live. He’s going up against—like, people got to understand, first off, there’s different stages of difficulty in playing guitar, in terms of tone. And for what I do, mostly, I’m playing loud rock and roll type of thing, where you’ve got volume, and you’ve got gain. And gain is distortion. It’s overdrive. You know? So, that’s like—that’s how you sustain notes. When you go to, like, from that to a Telecaster through a little Fender amp that doesn’t have a lot of gain, that’s—now that’s harder. Now you have to play different to compensate for the fact that you don’t have that little cushion anymore, tonally.

John Spong: Mm-hmm.

Chris Shiflett: Then, when you go from that to playing an acoustic guitar—especially an acoustic guitar in a loud environment that’s amplified, or that has a pickup in it . . . Sometimes they have—you mic it, like with a—

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: But then you have to stand there. Nowadays everybody puts a pickup in it, right? Now, that’s a whole ’nother level of difficulty, because that’s like you’re handcuffed on that thing. And it’s acoustic, so you probably can’t do a lot of string-bending stuff. You have zero sustain. If you blow it, you hear it. Then, if you want to get even harder, put on a nylon string. Like, that’s like—he is up against so much, tonally. You know? It’s so wild that that’s—that that’s his comfort zone, you know? I mean, that’s so specific, and, I mean, I’ve never done it loud, but I imagine that would be very hard. The necks on those guitars tend to be a little wider, too. They’re harder to—just to get all the strings down, you know? You can’t bend on them really much at all. And you hear all that stuff kind of reflected in his playing.

Also, listening to it, it’s like—I don’t know; does Willie ever do the sort of classic, traditional country licks? The well-worn thing that everybody else does? It’s, like, not really in his stuff at all. You know what I mean? All that, like—[strumming guitar]—like, all that stuff. I mean, it’s—I’m sure he does it and knows it, and it’s probably— I’m sure that once this thing comes out, there’ll be comments pointing to the eight million times that he did that. But you just don’t hear that much in what . . . Especially when he’s jamming. It’s all kind of more in that—[strumming guitar]—like that. More like sort of blues-based, pentatonic scale kind of thing, which is interesting. I think it’s really interesting. He’s very—like I said, he’s very, very specific, very . . . he’s just a one-of-a-kind player.

John Spong: Yeah. Well, and he—it’s like if he does something straight like that, he’ll put it in there, but to be funny.

Chris Shiflett: Right.

John Spong: Because you can tell he’s just cracked himself up.

Chris Shiflett: Right. Yeah.

John Spong: I really think, sometimes, listening to the choices he makes, it’s like listening to Thelonious Monk, just because they’ve found this note over here just to satisfy themselves and crack themselves up, and then they’ll move on.

Chris Shiflett: Right. Yeah.

John Spong: When people talk about his playing, that’s another thing. There’s a call-and-response thing that he does between his vocals and his playing, and it’s not even sure which is the tail and what’s the dog. Is he leaving room for his guitar to pick, or is he leaving room for his vocals? But that interplay—I don’t know a lot of artists that do that, at least not in the country realm, for sure.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah. Usually it’s not the singer doing it. If you think, of like . . .

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: Oh, what’s the song I’m thinking . . . “Night Life.” “Listen to the blues, they’re playing,” or whatever, and then you go ba da ba da ba . . .

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah, yeah. That’s great, you know? That in itself is a classic country thing, of filling between the vocal. But, yeah, he does it very, very specific.

John Spong: Britt Daniel from Spoon is a buddy, and we were geeking out over some of this, and I asked him if there were any other examples he could think of—people that did this—and he said, “Hendrix,” and I was like—

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: “Oh, okay.”

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: “Okay.”

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I think you’re right. Can I play one more for you?

Chris Shiflett: Oh, sure.

John Spong: Cool. And so, this is “Funny How Time Slips Away,” off that VH1 Storytellers record, with Johnny Cash, that we’ve been talking about.

[Willie Nelson playing “Funny How Time Slips Away”]

Chris Shiflett: I mean, how great is Johnny Cash underneath him on that track?

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: Just solid from start to finish. Just right on time, keeping it, and then you just have Willie floating on top of it. And that version of that song exactly illustrates what we were talking about earlier, where he’s throwing in all these cool chords, and some crazy passing notes, and doing that chromatic thing of just, “I’ll just throw in all the notes, and eventually I’m going to get to the one that makes sense.” Like, in that lead—and I love that lead in there. [playing guitar] Like that kind of stuff. You don’t hear a lot of people do—like, commit that hard to a chromatic run; you know what I mean? [playing guitar] It’s great.

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah. And even that—he’s going from the D to the G in the verse—[playing guitar]—and then throwing that G-sharp as the passing note. [playing guitar] Instead of, like, probably most people would go . . . [playing guitar] Would be just a more kind of typical way to get there, you know? Or . . . [playing guitar]

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: . . . would be a typical way to get there. But he goes for . . . [playing guitar] Which is way—it’s a little harsher on the ear, but you remember it. You know?

John Spong: This is so going to register with the Edge.

Chris Shiflett: [Laughs] Exactly. Yeah, he’s . . .

John Spong: You finally—

Chris Shiflett: As the Edge said, we have now determined the Willie chord. Yeah.

John Spong: I think between the two of us—but, I must be honest, it’s mostly you—I think we’ve gotten U2 over the hump.

Chris Shiflett: Exactly. I think they need to hire us to produce that next record.

John Spong: [Laughs] But also, to your degree-of-difficulty comment earlier, does it matter at all that the frets on the neck of Trigger are almost worn down to the wood at this point? He’s doing that without frets down at the bottom.

Chris Shiflett: Really?

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: So he doesn’t—he’s never gotten that thing refretted, huh?

John Spong: As of a story that we did in the magazine about him, I think eight or nine years ago, which was kind of like a profile of Trigger . . .

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: Trigger’s life story. He had not, as of that point, and Willie didn’t feel like it, and everybody had been saying, “Come on, we got to.”

Chris Shiflett: Wow.

John Spong: And he said no.

Chris Shiflett: Because, haven’t they done a lot of work just to kind of hold it together? Aren’t there, like, stents inside of it kind of holding the body up?

John Spong: Yep. Yeah, there’s little braces in there.

Chris Shiflett: Braces, yeah.

John Spong: And they’ve done all that. They did have to move the pickup, because at one point it was somewhere else, and then they had to put it somewhere else, but I forget why. But yeah, I mean, it is a very well cared for instrument.

Chris Shiflett: Does he have a couple other, lesser-known guitars that he takes with him on tour as backups that we just don’t know about?

John Spong: I’ve heard rumors that there are stunt doubles.

Chris Shiflett: Interesting. Because that’s such a thing nowadays—you know, people take their prized guitar, and you give it to Fender or Gibson or whoever, and they make an exact replica, and they age it, and it’s beautiful and amazing . . . That’s a very common thing. And there’s all these boutique guitar makers that make amazing, like—I bought this one, a brand called Pre-War, that makes what basically feels and sounds like a prewar Martin. And if I put this thing in your hand and told you it was built in 1942, you would believe it.

John Spong: Oh, wow.

Chris Shiflett: They have that down to a really—it’s amazing. They have it down to a science, for sure.

John Spong: I read that they did something like that with Trigger, and Willie strummed it and was like, “Eh, I like Trigger.”

Chris Shiflett: Yeah. [Laughs]

John Spong: Just handed it back.

Chris Shiflett: I mean, at this point, like why retire that from the road? You know what I mean? It’d just be crazy.

John Spong: Absolutely not.

Chris Shiflett: Until it turns to dust in his hands. You know?

John Spong: Exactly. This is the way it’s got to be.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

[Willie Nelson playing “Funny How Time Slips Away”]

John Spong: When Lukas was talking to you, he was talking about how he had this kind of spiritual experience driving through the redwoods, listening to Are You Experienced. And you said, “Oh, yeah, that’s the perfect place to listen to that record . . .”

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: “That did change you, I’m sure.” Where do you listen to Willie? Where do you want to be? Where does it take you? What’s the best place to listen to Willie?

Chris Shiflett: Ooh. I mean, there is something about a long car ride, when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, that’s pretty great. There’s something about, like, a moonlit summer night camping, you know, that’s pretty great. I live in Los Angeles. It’s very busy. It can be kind of therapeutic to listen to music that has a little more space in it, because we don’t have any here. You can trick yourself into feeling like you’re out in the great wide open somewhere. But I also find myself listening to a lot of—I don’t know, I guess just any kind of American roots music, or even if you want to just throw rock and roll in there too. When I’m traveling abroad, when I’m away from home, it’s like my mini musical version of that thing that happens to people when they move out of their country, where they become way more patriotic or something.

John Spong: Yeah.

Chris Shiflett: I kind of have that with music. If I’m on tour, and I’m far away, Red Headed Stranger, or Phases and Stages or something, just kind of, I don’t know, just kind of puts me somewhere I want to be.

John Spong: Yeah. Home.

Chris Shiflett: Yeah.

John Spong: That’s wonderful.

[Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings singing “Good Hearted Woman”]

We’ll see you guys next week.