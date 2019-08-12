WHO: Simone Biles.

WHAT: One of the world’s most dominant athletes again redefining what a person can do with their body.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: Simone Biles wasn’t having a great start to her time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship on Friday. Her performance on the balance beam was far from her best—but she stuck the landing, quite literally, by becoming the first gymnast to ever come off the beam with a double-double dismount.

💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019

See that? That’s a double-twist, double-somersault, landed perfectly, as she dismounts the beam. Do you know how many human beings have done that in competition before her? It’s zero. Zero people have pulled that off before, because until Simone Biles did it, it was impossible to do.

But that was just the warmup. On Sunday, the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport broke all laws of gravity, physics, and human anatomy once more—this time, during the floor routine, as she performed a clean triple-double during the competition. Let’s watch the whole routine.

Holy cow, right? Let’s watch again.

Now let’s watch the triple-double—that’s three twists and two flips—again one more time, this time in extreme slow-motion:

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/mjdYp0zwkv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 12, 2019

Biles, at 22, took her sixth all-around title yesterday. The last time someone out of their teens took an all-around at the Olympics games was way back in 1972—and she’s still performing like an athlete who is in her absolute prime. Hailing from Spring, Texas, Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast to ever live, certainly. Now, for the rest of human history, should there ever be another person bold and skilled enough, they’ll merely be following in Biles’s footsteps.