Travel & Outdoors

Katie Turpin
Tastemakers: Fredericksburg

Feb 28, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Discover the best of old and new Fredericksburg with resident Katie Turpin as the blogger behind Sunshine Texas Day and mother of three visits some of her favorite shops, with stops for wine and snacks along the way. Read Story

Get Thee to Water

Jun 16, 2016 By Dan Oko

Relax Play Explore “Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” wrote W. H. Auden of life’s essential element—and the only known antidote to Texas’s searing summer days. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of curative spots to baptize oneself in come June, whether you want to be fully immersed or just skim the surface. In fact, thanks to the mid-century dam-building frenzy, Texas has nearly two hundred reservoirs, a number large… Read Story

Rachel Lindsay
Tastemakers: Dallas

Jan 23, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

Find out what attorney Rachel Lindsay, the first African American lead of ABC’s The Bachelorette, has been up to as she takes us on a fun-filled tour of her go-to spots for shopping, sushi, coffee, "healthy" cocktails, and art inspiration.
Tastemakers: Austin

Jan 18, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

We go along for a ride in professional BMX rider Aaron Ross's 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera as he spends a fun-and food-filled day in his hometown, from hitting golf balls to enjoying his favorite grilled cheese.

