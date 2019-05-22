In our June cover story, the 2019 edition of “Where to Stay Now,” we revealed our favorite new and renovated hotels, resorts, glamping options, and more across the state. But there’s a lot more to love than just those ten places. Here are special touches that stood out at these honorable mentions.

The Texas art at the renovated Lancaster Hotel, in Houston, from the lobby (Terrell James, Donald Judd) to each guest room (Robert Rauschenberg, Joel Salcido, Lorraine Tady).

The prime location of the swanky Fairmont Austin, which is not only connected to the Austin Convention Center but is right across the street from the buzzing Rainey Street District, making it easy to combine work with pleasure. (We also loved the pool.)

The massive spa at the Crescent Court, in Dallas, where you can indulge in sixteen treatment rooms, saunas, cold-plunge pools, and much more and then take the discreet elevator back to your room while you’re still wearing your robe, relaxed vibes intact.

The food and drink options at the LINE Austin, from Top Chef winner Kristen Kish’s divine Arlo Grey to the clever new P6 rooftop bar, carved out of the parking garage and overlooking Lady Bird Lake.

The East Texas hospitality at the recently renovated Fredonia Hotel, in Nacogdoches, where everyone wants to make sure you’re having a nice day.

The many lobby seating options at the gorgeous Adolphus Hotel, in Dallas—you could spend all day hopping from couch to chair to settee.

The makeover of the Four Seasons Austin, from its ballrooms and guest rooms to the complete transformation of the lobby bar. Who needs a fireplace when you can have an unobstructed view of the lake?

The sliding glass doors to the shipping containers turned lodgings at the FlopHouze Hotel, in Round Top, which look out over a lush, grassy pasture and a small herd of cows.