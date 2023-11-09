Although most of the state’s nearly seven thousand known caves are on private property, Texas does boast many popular cave systems that are easily accessible and open to the public, including these seven attractions and parks. If you develop more than a passing interest in going underground, join your nearest grotto (caving club). There are seven around the state; learn more on the Texas Speleological Association website. These groups host training events and meetings, organize trips, and are a great place to bond with other cavers and hear wild stories.

Cascade Caverns. Brandon McClelland

Boerne

Named for the seven waterfalls that used to flow through it, this was the first cave system in Texas to host private tours, before opening to the public in 1932. The falls were wiped out by floods, but the water is still plentiful.

Boerne

Enjoy the acoustics of the seasonal underground concerts, or make a reservation for a guided tour.

Sonora

The “Crystal Palace” tour, descending about 155 feet below ground, covers almost two miles of elaborate calcite crystal formations.

Georgetown

For the more adventurous types, this attraction has some of the best muddy, off-trail caving for your dollar.

Kickapoo Cavern State Park Texas Parks and Wildlife

Brackettville

Across twenty caves, some of which were once heavily used by Native Americans, the anthropological history sets this site apart.

Burnet

As you walk through the chambers, you’ll hear about how this spot’s Underground Ballroom was the site of lively parties in the thirties, complete with a two-thousand-square-foot wooden dance floor.

San Antonio

A popular tourist attraction with massive chambers, this is a crown jewel “show cave.” And it has Wi-Fi!

This article originally appeared in the December 2023 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Immerse Yourself in the Subculture.” Subscribe today.