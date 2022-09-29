A small but vocal corner of the internet has recently become quite upset at Lizzo. While onstage at a concert in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, the Houston pop star played two notes on a 1813 crystal flute once owned by James Madison, the fourth U.S. president. That was, apparently, a terrible thing to do to an artifact no one knew existed until Lizzo brought it to their attention.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

The crystal flute was loaned to Lizzo (for, like, thirty seconds total) by the Library of Congress, which has a surprisingly large collection of the slender woodwinds that rarely get played. This particular beauty is such a treasured piece of American history, that when the LOC created an exhibit literally called “Madison’s Treasures” they didn’t even include it. Nevertheless, the haters are going to hate, especially online, and this outrage is further supported by another time-tested truth: that self-proclaimed “history buffs” must show off what they (think they) know. To save everybody some time, here are other sacred LOC artifacts that you can start caring about as soon as someone you don’t like touches them.