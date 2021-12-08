Jesus was wise and loving, a teacher, philosopher, and religious leader who (to around two billion people, anyway) also happened to be the son of God. Yeah, but was he funny? Some scholars argue that, yes, Jesus actually had a great sense of humor and a droll sense of irony that’s often overlooked. Still, you’ve likely never seen a Jesus as sitcom-witty as the one portrayed in The Chosen, the hit streaming series filmed right here in Texas. This Messiah and his disciples have a quippy, lightly teasing banter that suggests their true holy scriptures include old DVDs of Friends.

Take this exchange from the show’s second season: Jesus’s followers John (George H. Xanthis) and Big James (Abe Martell) call on him to smite some unruly Samaritans, so Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) cocks an eyebrow and deadpans, “You wanted to use the power of God to bring down fire to burn these people up?” John takes a beat. “Well . . . it sounds a lot worse when you say it that way,” he says. All that’s missing is a choir of angels to supply the heavenly laugh track.

Although The Chosen draws directly from the New Testament, it’s become a global phenomenon largely because it doesn’t treat the Gospels as, uh, gospel. Its creator, Dallas Jenkins, a recent Texas transplant, developed the series in 2018 with the hope of turning Bible stories into something truly binge-worthy. As he recently told the Wall Street Journal, Jenkins, himself an evangelical, was inspired by secular if similarly impassioned shows such as Friday Night Lights, The West Wing, and The Wire, and wanted to make a show with a similar naturalistic bent that delved into the people and the politics of Jesus’s time. That meant less emphasis on the divine and more focus on the human—Jesus included.

Judging by the response so far, Jenkins has succeeded. Plenty of filmmakers have tried jazzing up the Bible for modern audiences, using everything from R-rated gore to cartoon vegetables in an attempt to broaden its appeal beyond the devout. (Jenkins’s father, the novelist Jerry B. Jenkins, even scored his own Christian crossover sensation with the Left Behind series.) But few have achieved the kind of widespread attention or intense devotion afforded to The Chosen, which last year surpassed Mystery Science Theater 3000 to become the most successful crowdfunded project ever. When the show’s first season, which debuted in 2019, became available to watch for free in early 2020, it was backed by 16,000 donors who’d chipped in just north of $10 million. To date, The Chosen has raised more than $40 million, enough to cover production costs through at least the third of its seven planned seasons.

Thanks to a “pay it forward” model on its website, The Chosen remains free to stream via VidAngel or on the show’s dedicated mobile app. Its current batch of sixteen episodes has been translated into fifty languages, and producers estimate it’s been viewed more than 312 million times all around the world. And now it’s hitting the big screen: from December 1 through December 24, the new special Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers will be seen in some 1,700 movie theaters nationwide. (But keep an eye on your local listings, as some theaters may stop showing the special earlier in the month.) Unsurprisingly, it’s already shattered sales records for its distributor, Fathom Events.

Some of those tithings have also gone toward giving The Chosen a more permanent home. The show filmed much of its debut season inside Weatherford’s Capernaum Studios, a re-creation of a first-century village that has long been popular with church group tours and live biblical productions. Beginning in season two, The Chosen relocated to Midlothian and the Salvation Army–owned Camp Hoblitzelle, where crews are currently building production facilities on two sprawling North Texas acres that stand in surprisingly well for the Judean desert. Jenkins told the Wall Street Journal that this new outpost will host the filming of not only the next five seasons of The Chosen, but of all the other faith-based projects he hopes to shepherd. The camp also promises to be a tourist attraction, drawing in fans and true believers with a fully immersive biblical experience that features things like a “ritual bath” and a working olive press.

But what about the agnostics? Converting the doubters is a lot to ask of any Christian entertainment, obviously. Even some evangelicals may find that a lot of the films and TV series about Jesus are a tad preachy, their portrayals too saintly or stiff for an emotional connection to take hold. But in this respect, at least, The Chosen has the most potential to cross over to a wide audience since Touched by an Angel, or maybe Amy Grant. The show is more of a character-based drama than anything. It presents Jesus and his disciples as real, vaguely neurotic people, busting free of the stained-glass images that have long enshrined them. They bicker and fall in love. They struggle with insecurities and jealousies. A lot of them are just plain rude to one another. In many ways, The Chosen often feels like a pious Entourage, following a bunch of hothead doofuses as they jockey for power around their famous friend.

This approach isn’t without controversy: The Wall Street Journal notes that some fans were offended by the way that later episodes treated Jesus as “a rock-star celebrity,” and showed the disciples obsessing over promotion and crowd control and arguing about whether Jesus’s sermon has a strong enough opening line. Maybe that’s blasphemy to some, but it’s undeniably a lot more entertaining than the pristine tableaux people have been staging since the Middle Ages. It’s also much more likely to resonate with younger audiences. The Chosen’s liberal sprinkling of anachronisms—ancient Romans and Pharisees alike casually drop phrases like “freaked out,” “that’s not a good look,” and “don’t be salty”—might irritate some pedants. Still, they go a long way toward loosening things up. In one episode, Jesus even dances! At a party! Whether or not you believe he was actually our Lord and savior, The Chosen does a pretty good job of suggesting why so many people wanted to follow this guy around.

Granted, even with its prestige TV allure, it’s the power of faith that compels most of its viewers, and there’s no avoiding The Chosen’s commitment to ministry. Every episode inevitably boils down to some teachable moment—if not an out-and-out sermon—about the importance of forgiveness or humility, of “doing unto others” and so on, in a way that secular audiences are likely to find sanctimonious or dull, no matter how many one-liners precede it. That the story stretches out over seven seasons also means The Chosen feels slow and repetitive at times, wandering the desert at its own unhurried pace. Seeing as the second season climaxed with Jesus about to deliver his Sermon on the Mount, there’s still quite a long road to Jerusalem ahead. But for those who might wonder why “the greatest story ever told” couldn’t also have a little more humor or humanity, then The Chosen is something of a miracle.