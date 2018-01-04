BBQ News: 12/22 – 01/04

Smoked meat news from Texas and beyond.

Hill Country BBQ in DC and NYC is importing a few great TX sausages:

It’s a Texas-Sized Sausage Takeover at Hill Country! For the month of Jan only, we’ll be serving up links from some of Texas’ best bbq joints. This week we’re featuring Tex Chez Sausage from @CraftMeats. Up next: @SouthsideBBQ, @Cattleackbbq & @la_Barbecue! @HillCountryWDC pic.twitter.com/VYU1kkUE73 — Hill Country BBQ (@HillCountryBBQ) January 2, 2018

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew in Austin is expanding west of Austin with The Switch. It’s not just a second location, though. The Switch will serve barbecue, but also focus on Cajun cuisine.

LeRoy & Lewis will move their location just a bit to be in front of Cosmic Coffee & Beer Garden where they’ll soon be serving breakfast brisket bagels.

Spotlight on some up and coming Texas pitmasters:

The Dallas Observer called the barbecue at Cattleack one of the ten best dishes in Dallas for 2017.

How Fort Worth chef Andrew Dilda went from Meat Fight brisket champion to consulting for a Texas barbecue joint in China.

New Billy’s Oak Acres location coming soon:

The old Billy’s @OakAcresBBQ is closed due to freeze damage, but the new location will open in the next few days https://t.co/7AmDLcGJyZ — Bud Kennedy (@EatsBeat) January 3, 2018

Houstonians from the Houston Chronicle discuss the banner year for barbecue in Houston.

In the form of a Christmas wish list, the Houston Chronicle shares some of the challenges of being a pitmaster and barbecue joint owner.

Pork steaks predicted to hit it big in 2018:

Here it is! My predictions for barbecue and grilling trends for 2018:https://t.co/04U4APTV69 pic.twitter.com/9FkwNinmck — Steven Raichlen (@sraichlen) January 2, 2018

A reader tells the tale in her blog about getting her stamps for the Yeti BBQ Passport. She started in San Marcos on October 7th and is already sick of barbecue after just 19 stops.

No matter how cold it gets in Texas, do not use your barbecue pit as an indoor heating device.

The upcoming Loro in Austin is getting a smoker delivery:

Third generation pitmaster, Jason George, takes over at Angelo’s in Fort Worth after the unexpected passing of his father, Skeet George.

Hubert Green founded North Main BBQ in Euless with his son, Ray, in in 1981. Hubert passed away two weeks ago at 90 on the same day as his wife Shari McKay Green.

Adam Perry Lang has been tinkering in LA:

Step inside the smoky lair of @AdamPerryLang. https://t.co/uA1MupvvqX — Extra Crispy (@extracrispy) January 2, 2018

Mike Sutter’s 365 Days of Tacos feature in San Antonio comes to a close with King’s Hwy Brew & Q’s barbecue tacos.

All the King’s Men, serving barbecue, beer, and bourbon, is now open in Bryan.

A whole lotta Texas for just one photo:

Eating world famous BBQ. Talking World Politics. Only in Austin! pic.twitter.com/Mw07CRyFZJ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 30, 2017