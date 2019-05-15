Buck’s Barbecue Co. is leaving its temporary digs in Houston for a new home in Galveston next month.

Fainmous BBQ in Houston will open a second location in the upcoming Sawyer Yards development.

Localish featured Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire:



J.C. Reid explains how pulled pork became a featured item in Texas barbecue after being nearly nonexistent until recently.

Now that’s a big sandwich:

The making of a real @JambosBBQShack Original Jambo’s sandwich at the Rendon location pic.twitter.com/RABYErvUhC — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) May 14, 2019

Ashton Stauffer, owner of Jambo’s BBQ Shack in Arlington, came in a distant third in the city’s mayoral race.

There are three locations of Jambo’s BBQ in the Arlington/Fort Worth area, but the Star-Telegram reports that they now all have different owners.

Arlington pop-up Hurtado Barbecue is working to open a new brick-and-mortar location in the city’s Urban Union development.

BBQ on the Brazos, a Top 50 barbecue joint in Cresson, may or may not be headed into Fort Worth.

Aaron Franklin has some coffee and taco news to share:

Aaron Franklin of @FranklinBbq fame joined the National Podcast of Texas to talk about the pressure of running a BBQ joint that people wait in line for hours for, plans to start serving up breakfast tacos (there will be brisket), and more. Listen here: https://t.co/zTH9o9Bmeb pic.twitter.com/msPz1RW9bb — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) May 13, 2019

SLAB BBQ in Austin isn’t beholden to any one barbecue region for its menu of towering sandwiches.

New joint Smokin’ C’s BBQ will open in the space recently abandoned by Louie King BBQ in Dallas.

Brix Barbecue in Fort Worth has been looking for a permanent home, and later this summer they’ll park their “SmokeStream” trailer just a few blocks north of Panther City BBQ.

We’re halfway through Barbecue Month:

Did you know May is National Barbecue Month? https://t.co/8KgIhnPE9E — AFAR Media (@AFARmedia) May 6, 2019

The pitmaster at Smokin’ Moon in Pharr, Joel Garcia, was profiled in the local paper.

After early success in the Middle East, Dickey’s Barbecue is planning four new locations in Dubai.

Dickey’s will add a full bar to the original location in Dallas. It will remain open beyond the barbecue serving hours.

Dogsledder Blair Braverman found some generous BBQ joint owners in North Dakota:

Here is Peter (left) and Al (right) of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Minot. And a bag of bones! pic.twitter.com/RbKiC8Aw9v — Blair Braverman (@BlairBraverman) May 10, 2019

At Florence High School in Florence, students have the opportunity to learn butchering skills through a unique elective class.

Students from Hudson won the Texas State High School BBQ Championship in Burnet last weekend.

Nine high school teams competed in a barbecue pit building competition in Sulphur Springs. The team from Rains High School in Emory won first place.

Texas Tech knows meat judging:

Meet the Alabama football (and Nick Saban) of collegiate meat judging, the equivalent of college football in a cooler—except national championship winners are awarded belt buckles instead of rings https://t.co/wWmt2BPqXh pic.twitter.com/aq4hs8zrdj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2019

Thrillist compiled a guide to making your own barbecue sauce, listing all the individual elements you’ll need for a good one.

Valentina’s Tex-Mex Barbecue has served seven days a week for many years, but they’ve announced they’ll be taking Tuesdays off for the foreseeable future.

The Smoking Ho attended the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler and filed this report.

Dr Pepper pork ribs slow-cooked…in an Instant Pot?

.@paulaforbes: Recipes for Dr Pepper chipotle ribs (aka one of the most Texas dishes of all time) often require hours of braising or slow cooking before you can even think of hitting the grill. Let your Instant Pot make the process so much easier. https://t.co/nbiQhvXhb5 — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) April 30, 2019

Eater New York praises the new barbecue spot Mothership Meat Company in Queens.

“Don’t come expecting barbecue as you know it.” —Mike Sula on Chicago’s new Flat & Point barbecue joint.

Serious Eats talked with Clint Cantwell about the best grills and grilling accessories to purchase before the summer.

Robert Moss at Southern Living has some suggestions for your spring barbecue reading.

Behold Kansas City’s latest contribution to barbecue: