Pitmaster and literal rocket scientist Howard Conyers argues that barbecue should be the country’s national dish.

Kingsford’s Preserve the Pit Fellowship is taking applications from “barbecue professionals interested in preserving the tradition of Black barbecue culture.”

Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth also announced it will run a school for aspiring pitmasters called BBQU. Co-owners Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales hope to hold the first class this month, in a building down the street from the restaurant.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Fort Worth, which has been a Saturday-only mainstay for years, will move to three days a week at the end of this month.

Hutchins BBQ in McKinney is in rebuild mode after a fire, and the owners plan to reopen in April.

The Dallas Observer tried the new Burnt BBQ & Tacos, but unfortunately didn’t order the thoroughly unique (according to the owner) combination of tacos with barbecue.

In search of Kansas City BBQ, lighter Valentine’s dinners and old-time restaurants https://t.co/PuFbHery8m — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@EatsBeat) January 27, 2021

There’s mac and cheese stuffed inside the bacon-wrapped smoked meat loaf at Brett’s BBQ Shop in Katy.

Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Kitchen in Houston is expanding to two new locations with a meat market coming in Katy and a larger restaurant in Houston. The original location inside Bravery Chef Hall has closed.

J.C. Reid makes the case for smoked lamb on the Texas barbecue menu, and suggests a sampling of lamb chops at Harlem Road Texas BBQ for any doubters.

Sausage, brisket, pastrami, and oxtails. Oh My!



LeAnn Mueller and Ali Clem talk with Localish how they grew La Barbecue in Austin from a food truck to the restaurant it is today.

Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin, a Texas Monthly top ten barbecue joint, took off most of January for a much-needed rest. The food truck is back open.

Mark Scott of Convenience West in Marfa enjoys his brisket for breakfast, and shared a recipe for his favorite brisket and egg sandwich.

John Anderson of the Longview News-Journal was shocked(!) to find McRibs for sale in Texas, but he secured one for sampling at a local McDonald’s. In case you were wondering, he’s certain now that the McRib “was not Texas barbecue.” Enlightening.

The Port Lavaca Wave highlighted the smoked tamales at LaVaca BBQ. They’re stuffed with barbecue, of course, and wrapped in butcher paper rather than corn husks.

Barbecue beef: A San Antonio chef was unhappy with Grant Pinkerton’s quotes in a recent article about the new Pinkerton’s Barbecue location opening soon in SA:

Yo grant @pinkertonsbbq hoping that uwere misquoted in this article. Don’t come at SABBQ in such a condescending manner. Especially seeing that you haven’t even sold a slice of brisket or a link here yet. #2Msmokehouse #twobros #smokeshack #digniwitymeats https://t.co/3LEs3YqeFM — Andrew Weissman (@AKWeissman) January 20, 2021

Robert Moss tracked down the story of Swiss immigrant Louis Arigoni, who became the unlikely “Barbecue King” of Boston in the early twentieth century.

A BBQ Cooker Made by a Chelyabinsk’ “Handyman” In A Form of a Submarine M-60https://t.co/joi1FcmYl3 — 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐚 (@A_aphrodisia) January 22, 2021

In this interview with Penta, South Carolina pitmaster Rodney Scott said cayenne is the one ingredient he must include in his barbecue, and his catfish, and his fried chicken, and … well, you get the idea.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make pork belly burnt ends, Steven Raichlen has shared Steve Nestor’s recipe for them on his site Barbecue Bible.

