A Texas road trip is hardly complete without barbecue. Heck, we regularly plan trips that are nothing but barbecue. You might have memorized the Top 50 BBQ list, and maybe you’ve even completed your Yeti BBQ Passport, but there are plenty of other joints not to be missed along the highways of our great state. We’ve mapped out all the great pit stops along (and within ten miles of) the interstates that cross Texas. You’ll see Top 50 favorites as well as joints worth a detour and honorable mention. We hope it’ll make your future road trips more delicious.

Want a soundtrack for your epic BBQ road trip across our great state? Tune into this playlist by executive editor Katy Vine.

Listen:

