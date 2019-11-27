A Texas barbecue legend has passed away:

We're sad to hear the news out of Taylor, Texas, that pitmaster, Vencil Mares, has passed. Taylor Cafe won't be the same without Mr. Mares greeting customers at the door. Here's a short film about Mr. Mares and his legendary joint. https://t.co/Ja02UW6ibr — Foodways Texas (@foodwaysTX) November 24, 2019

Vencil Mares was honored with the key to the city of Taylor two weeks before his passing. His ninety-sixth birthday, which he celebrated November 10, was declared Vencil Mares Day.

Bud Kennedy explored the old school and the new school when it comes to smoked brisket in Fort Worth.

Koko Ramen, featuring smoked brisket from Guess Family Barbecue, has reopened in a new food hall in Waco.

Eater Dallas offers a list of the essential restaurants in Waco. It’s strange to say this about Waco, but I feel like Eater is missing some seriously good joints from its list.

East Texas barbecue has lost a stalwart of the style:

New Zion Church BBQ in Huntsville closes after 53 years. https://t.co/Syqykw8hnm — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) November 22, 2019

YOLO TX reported from their trip to Austin for our annual barbecue festival and Franklin & Friends event earlier this month.

Our taco editor highlighted this smoked brisket taco in a cheese tortilla:

And José can’t get enough barbecue, so he also headed over to Grand Prairie for the Sloppy Juan breakfast taco at Zavala’s BBQ.

Chad Sessions of Smoke Sessions BBQ in Royse City has been named head pitmaster at Barrel & Bones Craft Beer and Smokehouse in the Colony. The position will be a consulting role, and Smoke Sessions BBQ will remain in operation.

Terry Black’s Barbecue in Austin is on our Top 50 BBQ list, and they’ve just opened a new location in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas.

Neighbors of the Turkey Leg Hut in Houston don’t like its smoke:

At a press conference today, the owners of the Turkey Leg Hut bit back at allegations that their restaurant was operating illegally, calling the lawsuit filed by a group of neighbors "defamatory" https://t.co/zEItoYHFck pic.twitter.com/Lb2Rle7rzR — Eater Houston (@EaterHouston) November 22, 2019

The Houston Chronicle talked with some of those Turkey Leg Hut neighbors who claim the smoke is causing health problems.

StarChefs gave Feges BBQ in Houston one of its Rising Star awards for its generosity in giving back to the community.

1775 BBQ in College Station has used the services of the Texas A&M Human Behavior Laboratory to increase smoked turkey sales by 30 percent.

It’s (smoked) duck season:

I have never had barbecue duck. But I maybe want to now?@jcreidtx tempts my tastebuds in his latest BBQ column for the @HoustonChron.https://t.co/h2XUXzRlTb — Maggie Gordon (@MagEGordon) November 22, 2019

Southside Market, which started in Elgin, has expanded again into a new location in Austin.

Blu’s Barbecue in North Dallas is now offering the meatless Impossible Burger, and will also offer meatless smoked meatloaf using the product.

The folks at Weber are known for charcoal grills, but they’ve now jumped on the pellet smoker bandwagon, and AmazingRibs.com has a review of the new smoker.

A study of types of beef fat by Texas Tech and Texas A&M determined why cattle fed grain in feedlots produce such well-marbled beef.

From a submarine to the pit room:

As a Navy submariner, Swig & Swine pitmaster Anthony DiBernardo prepared meals 600 feet underwater https://t.co/3cfr0HF9RI pic.twitter.com/K4x9ywU74s — Charleston City Paper (@ChasCityPaper) November 11, 2019

Robert Moss explores barbecue for breakfast in the South. He also notes how rarely joints outside of Texas attract enough customers to sell out of barbecue.

Whole hog pitmaster Howard Conyers plans to publish a book on the roots of American barbecue in 2020.

A new whole hog barbecue joint is coming to Raleigh, North Carolina, next year from the folks who run Picnic in Durham.

Sometimes a barbecue habit pays off: