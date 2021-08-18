It’d be hard not to run into one or two oddly named cities or towns in Texas, a state with over a thousand incorporated municipalities. But as anyone who’s lived here long enough—or who’s driven past enough rangeland, roadkill, and starry skies knows—Texas is home to more than a few places with distinctly strange names. So why not find out whether you really did see an exit sign for Tuxedo or a distance marker to Cornbread? And did the magical waters of Wizard Wells really prompt a renaming of the town in the mid-1800s? Was Zipperlandville the land of zippers, a funny coincidence, or a place based in fiction? Test your knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the Lone Star State by guessing which of these quirky town names are real.