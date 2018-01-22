Steaks

B&B Butchers

May 24, 2016 By Texas Monthly

A butcher shop, deli, and steakhouse with a rooftop terrace are all cohabiting nicely at this handsome brick-walled space in the historic Dittman Bakery building. With a section devoted entirely to bacon, the menu is loaded with solid steakhouse classics, like pricey cuts dry-aged in-house and ready to be cooked…

Bogart’s

Mar 2, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Creative new menu items pop up continually, and they’re worth a look (and taste) every time. The snow crab deviled eggs marry the richness of seasoned egg with briny crab meat and fresh basil pesto. As for steaks, we wholeheartedly recommend the bone-in ribeye; aged 28 days, the nutty flavored…

Bohanan’s

Nov 14, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Prime steaks and seafood are seasoned with old-world style at this elegant institution.

Bryan’s Steaks

Mar 1, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Bryan’s is the steakhouse for people who don’t want all the fuss and frills of fancier joints. Drawn by the cheap fare, trips to the salad bar with every entrée, and free soft-serve cones, families with children and pensioners are the most loyal customers. But despite a cafeteria feel, the…

Cattlemen’s Steak House

Mar 2, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Marking its seventieth year in business, this landmark beef emporium in the Stockyards National Historic District continues to woo visitors and please loyal patrons who have been making weekly visits for decades. The Heart O’ Texas ribeye and New York strip—chargrilled over a live fire in the dining room while…

Corralito Steak House

May 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Tucked into a busy strip center, this location near UTEP is warm and homey, with stone and wood walls, dark wood furniture, and a friendly bar area. Steaks are served with traditional toreados (roasted jalapeños and onions, and many locals wouldn’t dream of enjoying their meal without them. Start with…

Doris Metropolitan

Jan 23, 2018 By Texas Monthly

This Israeli-owned import from Costa Rica and NOLA brings a fresh perspective to our steakhouse scene.

