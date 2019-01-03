French Classic Saint-Emilion Returns to Its Roots

When was the last time I ordered escargots? Ten years ago? Fifteen? In the dim, misty past, when the national fine-dining revolution was just reaching Texas (i.e., the seventies and eighties), snails were considered daring and sophisticated. But way too often they were easily mistaken for pencil erasers and over time became rather passé. But there I was with friends at Saint-Emilion, a bastion of French cuisine and a stalwart of Fort Worth’s dining scene for 33 years. If snails had half a chance of being done right, it was here. Yes, we’ll have the snails! In due course, a shiny copper gratin pan arrived, wisps of steam rising from a shallow pool of beef consommé and finely chopped mushrooms. Under a veil of melted Gruyère was a covey of escargots, scandalously sans shells and as fat and sassy as Raphael’s cherubs. I popped one in my mouth. When the ensuing flurry of forks subsided, one friend dabbed her lips with a napkin and remarked, “If you must eat a garden pest, this is the way to do it.”

My last visit to Saint-Emilion was eighteen years ago. The vine-covered stone cottage had occupied a revered place in Fort Worth since it was founded by restaurateur Bernard Tronche, in 1985. At first it was a simple French bistro, a place for classics like coq au vin and pâté. But it had gradually grown ambitious and expensive. There were those—me among them—who grumbled that it had also grown stodgy. But there was no arguing with success. Of the four fabled French restaurants that once graced the Metroplex—Calluaud’s, Jean Claude, Michel, and Saint-Emilion—it was the only one still standing.

A little over a year ago, Tronche surprised many when he announced that he was closing the cottage for renovations and moving his French fine-dining concept to a larger, contemporary building three blocks away. Although the restaurant would feature Saint-Emilion’s menu, it would have a new name: Paris 7th, for its location on Seventh Street (it’s also a nod to that storied neighborhood in the City of Lights, the Seventh Arrondissement). Meanwhile, at the old space, which would retain the Saint-Emilion name, Tronche replaced the ancient carpet with wide plank floors and gave the walls a country-style troweled finish. Out went the costly wines and elaborate dishes. He had blown the dust off the last quarter century and returned Saint-Emilion to the cozy, casual French bistro it had been at the beginning.

On my first visit back, a friend and I stood at the door, looking for our two other dining companions, who had already arrived. It didn’t take long to spot them at a small, linen-clad table against the wall. “I need a drink,” I said as I sat down and started flipping through the menu. But as soon as I saw the wine list, I lost all interest in a gin and tonic. Some of the mostly European bottles came from vineyards I knew. But there were also many from small, relatively obscure wineries emphasizing organic and sustainable practices. And the values were impressive. There were even two cheekily labeled “Cheapest Red on the List” and “Cheapest White on the List.” Each was $5 by the glass and $19.50 by the bottle. They would have been a bargain at twice the price.