Macellaio in Dallas Puts a Texas Accent on Mediterranean Classics

This story originally appeared in the September 2018 issue with the headline “You Say Salami? They Say Salumi.”

Want to know how the sausage is made? Slide into a seat at Macellaio’s L-shaped counter and ask. The servers are fluent in all manner of Italian-style sausages and cured meats, and they are itching to tell you about the day’s offerings, all made in-house. If your timing is right, you might get to ask the chief sausage geek himself, chef and co-owner David Uygur. He was probably at work in the open kitchen earlier in the day, happily up to his elbows in herbs and spices, slicing hunks of pork, rinsing sausage casings, feeding the meat grinder, and hanging the plump results in the spacious charcuterie fridge. (I happened to be nearby one evening as the refrigerator door was opened, and I was momentarily transfixed by a subtly spicy, meaty aroma—black pepper and rosemary, garlic and cumin—wafting through the air.)

Macellaio—pronounced “Ma-che-lie-oh” and meaning “butcher” in Italian—opened in June in Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts District, just down the street from its seven-year-old sibling, Italian restaurant Lucia. Both places are owned by David and his wife, Jennifer, who is also the restaurants’ sommelier and a certified Italian Wine Professional. Almost since the day the couple started tiny Lucia, they seriously needed to open another place. And David especially wanted a venue where he could delve into the craft he had begun to dabble in when he ran the kitchen at Lola, from 2006 to 2009. True, the couple could have just done what many restaurants do—import Old World sausages and hams and perhaps cure some meats on-site. But David wasn’t into replicating what you can get at any number of places. And besides, they also wanted to translate Mediterranean classics for the Texas palate.

Tall and many-windowed, Macellaio has the same number of tables as Lucia but considerably more seating at the counter and on the patio, which makes it a pleasant spot to meet for a cocktail (maybe the Por Signore, featuring house orange bitters, apple brandy, and much, much more). The restaurant’s design is relaxed and semi-industrial, with concrete floors, sleek brown leather chairs at the bar, and an old-fashioned butcher-shop scale at the host stand. The menu understandably gives Italy most of the attention, but Spain and France are not far behind.

On the first of two visits with friends, it took a couple of tries before we hit pay dirt. The light pickled-vegetable starter known as giardiniera (not unlike Mexico’s escabeche) sounded spunky and fun but was a bit dull (despite its fennel and good olive oil). Ditto the pallotte in tomato sauce (like meatballs, but made with bread and a couple of cheeses). Things picked up with the tart green olive and parsley salad with sweet golden raisins and silvery brined Portuguese sardines. Then—then—we ordered the thick, toasty crostini lavished with billows of rosy chicken-liver-and-brandy mousse, and it was like the sun had come out on a cloudy day. And the honey-drizzled roasted figs alongside—heaven.