Hold on there, pardner!

We notice you may be using an ad blocker.

Animated illustration of a stern looking sheriff tapping his boot to the ground.

We get it—you’re not here to read advertisements. But we rely on advertisers to support the quality journalism we work hard to produce. To support our work and bypass this message, consider signing up for our weekly newsletter below or whitelisting texasmonthly.com within your ad blocker. And, of course, please email us your feedback anytime.

Sign up for This Week in Texas newsletter

Get a free pass by signing up for our weekly editor's pick newsletter.

Unblock ads

Unlike most sites, every ad served is sold 1st-party directly by staff; no 1st-party data or tracking is provided to advertisers.

Food & Drink

Go Around the World at Poitín in Houston

Cultural influences come together in delicious harmony at this exciting global restaurant.

Poitin steak
By
Patricia Sharpe
Issue
August 2018
Share
Notes

Wagyu flank steak.

Photograph by John Davidson

August 2018 magazine cover
From the August 2018 Issue Subscribe
This article originally appeared in the August 2018 issue with the headline “Around the World at Poitín.”

Talk about a melting pot. At two-month-old Houston restaurant Poitín, the executive chef, Dominick Lee, is from New Orleans, where he grew up eating muffulettas and accompanying his aunt on weekly trips to her favorite Korean restaurant. At culinary school in Houston, he mastered the French classics and surveyed the cuisines of six continents, after which he became executive sous chef at a prominent Indian restaurant. Then there’s Poitín’s proprietor, Ian Tucker. A native of Tipperary, Ireland, he backpacked through Africa, Australia, and New Zealand before eventually moving to Houston and opening a burger place. And, finally, let us not forget Poitín’s diverse employees, whose families hail from countries including Vietnam, China, Peru, and Mexico. Says Lee, “All those different palates help me build flavors and create dishes.” At Poitín, multiculturalism is not just coincidental; it’s the heart and soul of the operation.

And just what does this twenty-first-century global dining emporium look like? Industrial and smart. Pause at the entrance, and you will search in vain for a handcrafted textile or artifact. What you see instead are exposed air-conditioning ducts, chic black pendant lamps, and spacious taupe booths. And across the tall room, visible through floor-to-ceiling roll-up windows, is the most stunning decorative feature of all: the city skyline. At sunset, downtown buildings shimmer in the summer heat as the sky fades to black and the lights on the patio start to glow. If it hadn’t been for the temperature, our foursome would have been out there in a flash. But the heat was, well, Houstonian, so we stayed inside like the wimps that we were.

Fortified by imaginative drinks from the big bar (my favorite was the Lonesome Dove, with hibiscus, tamarind, and both tequila and mezcal), we opened our menus to ponder the evening’s travel itinerary. By a vote of 4 to 0, we agreed to start in Peru, with thin slices of raw fish (bigeye tuna on our visit) doused in the killer marinade of lime juice, garlic, and chiles known as leche de tigre (tiger’s milk). A puree of roasted corn and bell pepper, which moistened a cache of diced avocado and mango, gave the tart brew a sweet counterpoint.

Poitin
Mussels à la plancha.

Photograph by John Davidson

Poitin
Lead line cook Erin Wilson.

Photograph by John Davidson

Left:

Mussels à la plancha.

Photograph by John Davidson

Right:

Lead line cook Erin Wilson.

Photograph by John Davidson

From there we took a transatlantic leap to the Mediterranean to sample a loaded crostini: chestnut-brown oyster mushrooms, creamy white whipped ricotta, and fat curls of Parmesan on a light, biscuity toast (one of several great, inventive breads from pastry chef Dory Fung). Then we hopped down to North Africa for Lee’s variation on lamb tajine, the tender braised meat exotically bolstered with dates and prunes and punched up with two of the area’s most universal seasonings, the hot chile paste harissa and the fragrant spice blend ras el hanout. Ironically, the one part of the combo that didn’t work was the accompanying cauliflower “couscous,” nice alone but out of sync with the other flavors. What did work, and beautifully, was our next dish, an exceptionally delicate hummus, touched with a sprinkle of sultry za’atar.

A leap back across the Atlantic to Argentina landed us happily on the night’s best entrée: rosy-pink wagyu flank steak seared to a deep mahogany on the outside and matched up with an intense chimichurri of curly-leaf parsley and oregano. Everything about this dish sang, from the roasted carrots lightly glazed with dulce de leche to the sumptuous papas rellenas, roly-poly croquettes of mashed potato pumped up with roasted red bell pepper and deep-fried to a crunchy turn. The evening’s final touchdown was in England for dessert, an updated lemon-curd tart fortified with yuzu and pineapple juice, boxed in with crisp brown-butter cookies, and rakishly capped with well-browned Italian-style meringue.

At brunch two days later, we planned to focus on just a few destinations, but somehow we still racked up the miles. After a slow start with damp, ordinary American mini-muffins, the kitchen made up for lost time with a savory tartine, a wonder of alder-smoked cured salmon on rye brioche schmeared with whipped cream cheese and prettied up with green pea tendrils.

Out of some sense of duty, we tried eggs Benedict, mainly because they were tricked out with the Irish specialty boxty (think hash browns and mashed potatoes pressed into a fat pancake). It was fine, and we appreciated its creole-mustard hollandaise, but I was far more taken with Lee’s shrimp and grits, a usually predictable dish that he has utterly transformed, from the big, fat, heads-on shrimp to the lush brown-butter-and-rosemary sauce to the Texas heirloom grits that he toasts before cooking to give them a nutty flavor. (Stopping by our table, he leaned in and said, “I learned that toasting technique when I cooked Indian food at Kiran’s.”)

If you’re dead set on dessert at brunch, so be it, but in my opinion, the menu’s best finale is not on the dessert menu. Instead, it’s the exercise in dietary depravity labeled French toast. It starts with a custard that is, basically, melted vanilla ice cream infused with aromatic Chinese five-spice powder and shavings of sweet, fragrant tonka beans. Slices of thick brioche are dipped in this divine slush and deep-fried until they glisten. I was so mesmerized that I forgot to drizzle on the accompanying maple syrup mixed with orange-blossom honey until the last few bites. Even unadorned, the dish was fantastic.

Kirin's
Executive chef Dominick Lee.

Photograph by John Davidson

Whenever I become slightly obsessed with a new restaurant, everybody immediately asks, “What kind of food do they serve?” Years ago I could give a simple answer: Mexican, American, Greek. Today, more often than not, I throw up my hands and say, “Totally eclectic.” In Texas’s big cities, the restaurant population is shape-shifting before our eyes. An older generation of chefs followed the rules; the newer generation rewrites them. Kitchens are not unchanging monoliths but crossroads of immigrant culture. Restaurants also tend to be opened by the young, who love to shake things up. A few decades ago, there were lofty attempts at “fusion cuisine,” and they were often bizarre (sushi with kalamata olives, anyone?). Today fusion is no joke.

As Lee, who is 29, says, “I love taking a technique from one culture and applying it to another—it makes cooking so much more interesting.” This polyglot movement is the most exciting thing that has happened to cuisine in the past generation, and it should come as no surprise that one of its epicenters is Houston, a city long famous for stirring the pot.

Poitín
2313 Edwards, Houston
713-470-6686
D 7 days. B Sat & Sun.
$$$
Opened May 14, 2018

Trending

  1. Schlitterbahn’s Tragic Slide

    July 20, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth

  2. How a New Generation Is Reviving Small-Town Texas

    July 25, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  3. Mom, in Touch

    June 22, 2018 By Abby Johnston

Share
Tags: Food, Pat's Pick, dominick lee, Pat's Pick, poitin, Restaurants

Comments

Recommended

01
Dining Guide: Highlights From Our July 2018 Issue

By Texas Monthly

02
The Texas Debut of Chef José Andrés Is a Winner

By Patricia Sharpe

03
Burgerteca
¡Qué Burguesa! at San Antonio’s Burgerteca

By Patricia Sharpe

04
Tootsie Tomanetz Snow's BBQ
Texas Chefs Claim 20 Spots on James Beard Semifinalist List

By Patricia Sharpe

05
Texas Scores Big on Eater’s List of Best New Restaurants

By Patricia Sharpe

06
Chris Shepherd
Chef Chris Shepherd Talks About Houston, Harvey, and His Obsession with Hummus

By Patricia Sharpe

07
Spontaneously combusting tortilla chips
Tortilla Chips Are Spontaneously Combusting in Austin

By Doyin Oyeniyi

08
Slice of pepperoni pizza Conans
Goodbye to Conans, a Longhorn Classic

By Dan Solomon

09
Cookbook Bar & Cafe
Check out the New Cookbook Bar & Café at Austin’s Central Library

By Jason Cohen

10
Antipasto Fachini
In Dallas, Perfect Union and Fachini Perform the Italian Two-Step

By Patricia Sharpe

11
Tiki Drinks
Rum Service: Summer Cocktail Recipes from Austin’s Pool Burger

By Tom Thornton

12
Anthony Bourdain
Mourning Anthony Bourdain, Who Taught Us to Find Common Ground in Food

By Daniel Vaughn

Latest

Charles Foster on the Immigration Conundrum

By Katy Vine

Proxy War: The U.S. Senate Race in Texas and President Trump

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Meanwhile, in Texas: A Semitrailer Overturned and Spilled Its Load of Honeybees

By Leif Reigstad

Augustine Frizzell Is ‘Never Goin’ Back’

By Eric Benson

‘Astroball’ Shows Us How the Astros Won It All—and How They Might Do It Again

By Michael Hardy

A Four-Year-Old Reunites With His Mother in a Journey That Is Far From Over

By Robert Moore

The High-Stakes Race to Create the World’s First Artificial Heart

By Mimi Swartz

Go Around the World at Poitín in Houston

By Patricia Sharpe

Talk Like a Texan: Feeder Roads

By John Nova Lomax

Kam Franklin Is Her Own Woman

By Andy Langer

What Should We Call the Barbecue Greats?

By Daniel Vaughn

Two Korean Hot Spots Redefine Spa Culture in Dallas

By Jean Scheidnes

Texas Monthly