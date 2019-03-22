Emma + Ollie, in Fredericksburg, Brings Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice

Have you ever seen the movie Chocolat? Released in 2000, it stars the lovely Juliette Binoche and a prelapsarian Johnny Depp in a tale of love and bonbons. As the story unfolds, a mysterious woman and her young daughter appear unannounced in a small French village one wild and wind-whipped day. The solemn, upstanding townspeople are suspicious—what is she up to? The stranger turns out to be an uncannily gifted chocolatier who opens a small shop and proceeds to enchant everyone with her candies, cookies, and sloe-eyed charm. I like that film a lot, and it has occurred to me over the years that it has more than a few parallels with the life of my friend, chef Rebecca Rather.

In 2000, when her own daughter was small, Rather upended her life by moving from the big city of Austin to the small town of Fredericksburg. She settled into the community and opened a succession of bakeries and restaurants (all of which have now changed hands or closed) that captivated the locals, Texas-style, with monster blueberry muffins, chicken pot pies, and brownies that made your eyes roll back in your head.

Why has a two-decade-old movie popped into my thoughts? Because of Rather’s newest undertaking, a bakery and breakfast-lunch spot named Emma + Ollie that she opened last September in a sweet old house a few blocks off Main. I visited the little place, named for two favorite relatives—her own great-aunt and her business partner’s grandmother—after it started up and thought it warranted an honorable mention in my annual list of best new restaurants in the March issue. Since then she has made plans to extend the days and hours and is contemplating pop-up dinners with guest chefs. All of which seemed like reason enough for a more detailed look, especially given that April marks the height of the wildflower road-trip season.

Photograph by Travis Hallmark

Walk up the steps, across the wooden porch, and through Emma + Ollie’s front door, and if you don’t slow down, you’ll run smack-dab into the pastry case. Reflecting Rather’s typical largesse, it’s brimming with a dozen or more daily options. There are scones that put velvet to shame and giant amber-crusted croissants that erupt in a fountain of flakes the moment you take a bite (the pastries are still warm if you get there early—the place opens at 7:30 on weekdays). The fat kolaches and muffins go fast, but that still leaves treats to take home: piercingly sweet lemon bars, debonair key lime tarts, and petite, fairy-tale-perfect chocolate cakes peeking out from cascades of pink icing. There are even a few gluten-free options. Buy a cup of coffee while you mill around, waiting for someone to vacate a table (reservations are taken only for six or more people).

Groups of friends claim the community table; smaller parties are shown to the two front rooms, where each four-top is covered in a tablecloth and white butcher paper and graced with a vase of fresh herbs. When the weather’s nice, the deck out back becomes a breezy destination. It overlooks several raised beds below, which appeared a little scraggly when I visited in February but were due to be replanted with flowers and herbs when the danger of a frost was past. Rather has also turned the large backyard of her house, a few blocks away, into a vegetable garden for the restaurant.