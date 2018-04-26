Five Things to Know About Austin Food & Wine Festival

The seventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores and Fair Market for this long weekend of culinary programming. This year, attendees can look forward to demos and dinners from more than five dozen acclaimed chefs spread out over a number of different events. Read on for five things we can’t wait to experience this weekend.

New (to the Fest) Talent

While plenty of well-loved celebrity chefs will return to this year’s festival (like Chopped‘s Amanda Freitag and James Beard Award winner Jamie Bissonnette), several familiar faces will be making their first AFWF appearance. Iconic chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich, who just released her memoir, My American Dream, will sit down for a conversation with Texas Monthly executive editor Kathy Blackwell on Saturday. Later that afternoon, acclaimed chef Stephanie Izard will recreate brunch dishes from her new cookbook, Gather & Grace, like crispy beef short rib with salted caramel and pickled cucumber relish. Fellow Chicago powerhouse Paul Kahan will cook smoked eel and diver scallop with crispy potatoes, a favorite dish from his restaurant Publican Anker. On Sunday, Top Chef alum Nyesha Arrington will provide the audience with the perfect cure by stirring up the popular Hangover Soup served at Native, her new Los Angeles restaurant. As for wine programming, this year local sommelier superstars June Rodil, Devon Broglie, and Craig Collins will be joined by Helen Johannesen, the owner of Helen’s and partner in Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles.

The Taco Tournament of the Year

Each year during AFWF, a number of visiting chefs (plus a few local stars) go head-to-head in a friendly (but heated) taco competition called Rock Your Taco, and it’s typically one of the weekend’s most anticipated events. This year’s throwdown, held at Fair Market, will feature the music stylings of the illustrious Gina Chavez and a panel of esteemed judges including Bastianich. This year’s competitors include 2017 champion Tyson Cole (Uchi and Uchiko, Austin), Ray Garcia (Broken Spanish, Los Angeles), Cassidee Dabnee (The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Tennessee), Diego Galicia and Rico Torres (Mixtli, San Antonio), and more.