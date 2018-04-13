Food & Drink

San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time

Native Nicki Longoria offers up her favorites from before the city’s big culinary boom.

By
Patricia Sharpe
Issue
May 2018
Share
Notes

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

This article originally appeared in the May 2018 issue with the headline "Eat Like a Local."

In the last decade, San Antonio’s food scene has begun to hit the big time.  But as little as twenty years ago, things were a lot simpler and easier to understand. “When I was a kid, it was all about Mexican food and burgers and country cooking,” says San Antonio native Nicki Longoria. She grew up on the South Side, where tastes were mainstream and time moved slowly, if at all: “We ate pizza and pancakes, tacos and tortillas,” she says. “People went to Bud Jones on Friday during Lent because they had all-you-can-eat fish. They caught up on gossip at Mary Lou’s. It was a huge deal when Rudy’s finally started taking credit cards.“

We wanted to know what that older San Antonio was like, so we asked Nicki for a list of childhood favorites that are still going strong. (Full disclosure: Nicki is a culinary school graduate and also our pal—she used to work here.) About her unapologetically quirky list she says, “I’m super nostalgic about the ones from the ‘hood. But I also threw in a new favorite, Barbaro, from up north, because it has awesome pizza.” In this list of oldies, and one newbie, the past is still as accessible and comfortable as ever.

Barbaro: Upscale dive vibes, solid cocktail menu.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Bud Jones Restaurant: No-frills diner with enchiladas and spaghetti.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

El Bucanero: You know it's good when the menu is mostly food photos.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Mary Lou's Cafe: I will order cheese enchilada plates as early as they'll let me.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Rudy's Seafood: Floor-to-ceiling Spurs décor and hard-to-beat fried fish.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More: Come for a fruit cup. Stay for the esquites.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

B&D Ice House: Post up at one of the outdoor tables.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

More from B&D Ice House.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

View Slideshow 9 Photos

More from El Bucanero.

View Slideshow 9 Photos

San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time

Barbaro: Upscale dive vibes, solid cocktail menu.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

Bud Jones Restaurant: No-frills diner with enchiladas and spaghetti.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

El Bucanero: You know it's good when the menu is mostly food photos.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

Mary Lou's Cafe: I will order cheese enchilada plates as early as they'll let me.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

Rudy's Seafood: Floor-to-ceiling Spurs décor and hard-to-beat fried fish.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More: Come for a fruit cup. Stay for the esquites.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

B&D Ice House: Post up at one of the outdoor tables.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

More from B&D Ice House.

Photograph by Matthew Johnson

More from El Bucanero.

More from this collection

San Antonio at 300

From billionaire Kit Goldsbury to artist Ana Fernandez to former NBA All-Star Tim Duncan, seventeen San Antonians reveal why their historic city may be the most interesting place in America right now. Read more.

Trending

  1. The Raid on YFZ Ranch, Ten Years Later

    April 6, 2018 By Katy Vine

  2. The Best Thing in Texas: Micheal Brown Gets Into Twenty Top Universities

    April 9, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. The Texanist: Hi, I’m From East Texas! Uh, Where Is That, Exactly?

    April 7, 2018 By David Courtney

Share
Tags: Food, san antonio

Comments

Recommended

01
Alamo
The Alamo Is Still Under Siege

By Robert Rivard

02
‘There Is No Irony in San Antonio’

By John Nova Lomax

03
San Antonio Is a City of Metamorphosis

By John Phillip Santos

04
Tim Duncan Jason Pena
Tim Duncan Has a Car Story for You

By Michael Hall

05
Mixtli chefs
The Most Innovative Mexican Fare Is Thousands of Years Old

By Patricia Sharpe

06
Loro
Much-Anticipated Loro Is Open: This Bite Sums It Up

By Daniel Vaughn

07
Menu items to enjoy at your next Texas Rangers game include the Dilly Dog, Vegan Grande Nachos, the Lays Homeplate Chicken Sandwich, Pickle Fries and the Triple B sandwich.
The Best and Worst of the Absurd New Rangers’ Ballpark Menu

By Texas Monthly

08
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman’s new book “Parties Around a Punch Bowl” came out this March.
A Punch for Easter and Beyond

By Jean Scheidnes

09
Paul Qui
Texas Food Writers Grapple With How to Cover Paul Qui

By Dan Solomon

10
Loro
Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery

By Patricia Sharpe

11
Wine Guide
The Top 30 Texas Wines for Spring

By Jessica Dupuy

12
The Texas Debut of Chef José Andrés Is a Winner

By Patricia Sharpe

Latest

San Antonio at 300

By Texas Monthly

The Alamo Is Still Under Siege

By Robert Rivard

‘There Is No Irony in San Antonio’

By John Nova Lomax

San Antonio Is a City of Metamorphosis

By John Phillip Santos

Tim Duncan Has a Car Story for You

By Michael Hall

Maverick Still Haunts the City

By Texas Monthly

The Most Innovative Mexican Fare Is Thousands of Years Old

By Patricia Sharpe

Plaza Culture Is Making a Comeback

By Tom Foster

Not Your Grandfather’s Conjunto

By Katy Vine

The Remarkable Rise of One of Texas’s Most Accomplished Families

By Cary Clack

San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time

By Patricia Sharpe

The Future Is Bilingual

By Charley Locke

Texas Monthly