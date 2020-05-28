Maskaras Mexican Grill in Dallas has added two creative new items during the pandemic: luchador-themed face masks and a birria de res taco.

Another colorful mask option comes from Nana’s Taqueria in Weslaco. Their masks feature traditional Mexican embroidery.

View this post on Instagram face masks now available!!✨ washable✔️ artisan made✔️ A post shared by Nana’s Taqueria (@nanastaqueria) on May 22, 2020 at 5:14pm PDT

Taco Cabana is serving free meals to children ages twelve and under throughout the summer, as long as they’re accompanied by a parent. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

Veracruz All Natural opened a new location in Austin at the Line Hotel’s walk-up window. The space was formerly operated by Dean’s One Trick Pony.

Mixtli, San Antonio’s celebrated multicourse modern Mexican restaurant, is transforming into a taqueria to get through the pandemic. It’ll open on June 16 in a limited capacity.

Johnny Hernandez’s La Gloria restaurants have set loose a fleet of margarita trucks in San Antonio. Menu favorites are available alongside the classic Mexican drink.

The Rusty Taco chain, which began in Dallas, is permanently closing its Bluebonnet Circle location in Fort Worth.

Also shutting down permanently is Manny’s Mucho Taco in Tyler.

Who knew that there’s an unofficial Taco Bell literary magazine? “We’re not a gimmick, we’re not a viral sensation,” says its creator. “We are real fiction, real essays, real poetry, real art, inspired by Taco Bell.”

Speaking of Taco Bell, the apparently pandemic-proof chain intends to hire 30,000 new employees this summer.

There is an association between fat and tacos—we’re shocked too–according to this preview clip of forthcoming limited series Gary Busey: Pet Judge.

While at-home meal kits are trending, Savvy Tokyo magazine interviews Los Tacos Azules chef Marco Garcia, a native of Mexico, about his Tokyo taqueria’s taco survival kit.

Los Angeles taquero Wes Avila—whose Guerrilla Tacos produces tortilla-wrapped gems that have nearly brought this taco editor to tears—says the pandemic isn’t stopping him from thinking big. He’s got plans for a Japanese food concept.

Dive into the history of the original fish taco and where to find it in Ensenada, Mexico.

Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn has some excellent fajita-smoking tips for you.

Yours truly spoke with National Podcast of Texas host Andy Langer about why taquerias are so resilient.

Staff writer Dan Solomon asks an important question at the intersection of food and face masks: Is the Cursed “Pac-Man” Face Mask for Real?

Cookbook author, food writer, and Texas Monthly contributor Paula Forbes has recipes from five Texas cookbooks, including the Peached Tortilla’s kimchi queso and Sylvia Casares’s Rio Grande Valley Arroz con Pollo.

Punk rocker Dexter Holland and his Gringo Bandito hot sauce brand have partnered with the Chronic Tacos chain to offer free weekday lunches outside a Huntington Beach, California, school.

Kansas City–based podcast Taco the Town munches on San Antonio–style puffy tacos on its latest episode.

Tacos Wars, a cocktail and taco chef battle in Santa Fe, is still going down, Friday, May 29. It’s just going to be virtual. RSVP here.