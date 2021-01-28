Food & Wine published a listicle praising the “Best Sandwich in Every State.” In Texas, the magazine celebrated the torta ahogada, nodding to two great San Antonio restaurants: Ro-Ho Pork & Bread and El Chivito.

Also at Food & Wine, the magazine issued an apology and updated its recipe for mole verde after facing criticism. Without consulting the Mexico City chefs who created the recipe, staff had suggested adding hot sauce and limes as a garnish—a change that “is not something that anybody would traditionally do in Mexico,” chef Norma Listman said as part of a thoughtful, nuanced discussion published by the magazine. Now that’s how you apologize.

Jess Elizarraras of the San Antonio Express-News wrote an ode to the Jerk Shack‘s new birria-and-mac “Franken-taco.”

The San Antonio seafood shack Fish Lonja (run by the good folks at Carnitas Lonja) has reopened.

San Antonio’s Barbacoa and Big Red Festival was postponed until 2022.

The Metroplex is about to get more puffy tacos. San Antonio Tex-Mex favorite Las Palapas has announced its upcoming expansion to Keller, north of Fort Worth.

Plans for San Antonio’s Fiesta remain in limbo because of the pandemic, but you can still count on one thing: collectible Fiesta medals. Merch company SA Flavor released its first medal, a spinning La Salsa lotería card:

A candy shop in the Corpus Christi suburb of Robstown has relied on an unusual item to stay afloat during the pandemic: mango tamales. Made popular on TikTok, the treat consists of a Fruit Roll-Up wrapped around slices of strawberry and mango. Sales have been a “godsend,” owner Yvette Gutierrez told the San Antonio Express-News.

Taco Gear has released its first new shirt of 2021. It’s an homage to those who dare to flip a hot tortilla with their bare hands:

El Chilito closed after six years on Austin’s East Side (two other locations remain open).

The Austin Chronicle calls birria the city’s latest “taco craze.”

Cuantos Tacos owner Beto Robledo had heart surgery last week to treat his Marfan syndrome. His friends at Nixta Taqueria started a GoFundMe page to assist with medical bills. Donate here.

ICYMI: We reported in a story about the taco window that popular Dallas taqueria Trompo is expanding. A second location is due to open in East Dallas in spring 2021.

The chefs and owners of José in Dallas have created a delivery-only ghost kitchen. Provecho Pollo specializes in roast chicken family dinners that include charro beans, rice, salsas, and caldo de pollo. Aguas frescas and margaritas are also available.

Edoko Omakase chef Keunsik Lee showed off the restaurant’s Japanese tacos on NBC DFW’s Texas Today.

Rellenas, a vegan Mexican pop-up, will be slinging tacos and more at Celestial Beerworks in Dallas on January 30.

Lulu’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Dallas’s Elmwood neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint last Saturday afternoon.

Spectrum News profiled Luis Perez, owner of La Norteña Tortilleria. He moonlights as a Dallas Cowboys sideline announcer for Telemundo.

Dallas-based Velvet Taco hopes to overtake the fast-casual taco sector, eyeing competitors such as Rusty Taco, Torchy’s Tacos, and Chipotle.

Forget the Super Bowl. You’re about to be inundated with Valentine’s Day taco and Mexican food specials, such as this one from Magdalena’s in Fort Worth.

El Paso’s KROD has the early word on heart-shaped taco boxes, including from old-school L&J Cafe.

Eater Atlanta rounded up its favorite breakfast taco and burrito spots in the city.

Salsa macha is now on the radar of foodies in Charleston, South Carolina.

You can now drink the world’s first tortilla-chip flavored beer (should you, though?). It comes from California-based chip company Taco Works and Michelada purveyor Tío Rodrigo.

Suckling pig at Los Sabrosos might be the next big thing in L.A.’s taco scene.

Ojo De Agua, a healthy restaurant chain with 35 locations in Mexico, has opened its first stateside outpost, in Miami, Florida.

Iowa City, Iowa, is getting a tiki bar–themed taqueria. The appropriately named Tiki Tacos ’n Burgers ’n Wings is slated to open this summer.

Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas might be the best states for Taco Bell lovers, according to a recent ranking.