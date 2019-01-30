Love Letters to Texas

Texas Monthly has been giving Texans, both new and old, insights into this exceptional state for nearly half a century. Our February 2019 collector’s issue curates stories from our archives that celebrate the Texas icons and oddities that so many of us treasure and reflect our love of the state’s land, traditions, and characters.
The Land
Especially not in Sweetwater: the score at last count was Humans 10,000, Rattlers 0.
At the Fort Worth stockyards, cattlemen buy and sell amid the last vestiges of the Old West.
Over the years, Texas Monthly’s most celebrated voices have written about the places that shaped them, from the Panhandle to the border. We revisit some of the classics.
To experience the majesty and peril of the desert on my own terms, I spent a week alone in the Solitario, the most remote area of Big Bend Ranch State Park. I confronted my darkest fears—and made small talk with an insect.
For eight years, I had a love affair with Houston. When the good times ended, we drifted apart. But while it lasted, we had the time of our lives.
The Characters
Icons and archetypes that reveal what it means to be Texan. Read Story
The Traditions
Nachos, tomatillo sauce, chile con queso—will the real Mexican food please stand up? A crash course in Texans’ favorite fusion fare.
Appreciations by current and former staffers who know them all too well.
Come hell or high water, you’ll want to read our compilation of down-home aphorisms.
A strand-by-strand look at the roots of a Texas phenomenon.
I always knew that the work my dad did as an Episcopal priest and grief counselor was important. But I didn’t understand how important until the birth of my son.