Love Letters to Texas

From our February 2019 collector’s issue

Photograph by Aaron Bates

Texas Monthly has been giving Texans, both new and old, insights into this exceptional state for nearly half a century. Our February 2019 collector’s issue curates stories from our archives that celebrate the Texas icons and oddities that so many of us treasure and reflect our love of the state’s land, traditions, and characters. 

The Land
Conversations With a Grasshopper

Mar 1, 2004 By S. C. Gwynne

To experience the majesty and peril of the desert on my own terms, I spent a week alone in the Solitario, the most remote area of Big Bend Ranch State Park. I confronted my darkest fears—and made small talk with an insect.
No Promises

Jan 1, 1987 By Mimi Swartz

For eight years, I had a love affair with Houston. When the good times ended, we drifted apart. But while it lasted, we had the time of our lives.

“Suddenly, as though someone has thrown a switch, the clouds turn brilliant pink.”

Conversations With a Grasshopper

The Characters

The Traditions
Tex-Mex 101

Jul 31, 2003 By Patricia Sharpe

Nachos, tomatillo sauce, chile con queso—will the real Mexican food please stand up? A crash course in Texans’ favorite fusion fare.

““Big Hair defies gravity,” says Gail Huitt, Richards’ hairdresser—and if big-haired women can defy gravity, she says, “there’s no telling what they can accomplish.””

Hooray for Big Hair!

The Will of God

November 2015 — By John Spong

I always knew that the work my dad did as an Episcopal priest and grief counselor was important. But I didn’t understand how important until the birth of my son.

