



The political history of Texas been shaped by colorful, headline-grabbing politicians. From Sam Houston to Lyndon Johnson to Ann Richards to Rick Perry, the characters who've achieved high office in this state are famous for their big personalities and the distinctive ways they talk and act. While we would not necessarily describe northeast Texas congressman Louie Gohmert as the political heir to any of those figures, he carries on their tradition of making news after opening his mouth (usually to say something surprising, but sometimes to lose a tooth). Gohmert first won election in 2004, but didn't attract widespread public attention until four years later, as an antagonist to the Obama administration, once comparing the then-president to Adolf Hitler during a speech on the House floor. Gohmert retained his elevated profile through the Trump years, which he sought to extend by filing a federal lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. Since President Biden took office, Gohmert has redoubled his provocations. So to help readers keep track of his sayings and doings, we've created Louie Watch, as your clearinghouse for news about the representative for Texas's First Congressional District.

October 26, 2021: “Debunking” the insurrection

On Sunday, Gohmert’s name appeared in a report detailing some of the evidence that’s come before the U.S. select committee that is investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. According to Rolling Stone, two organizers of the January 6 rally that preceded the storming of the building say that in the weeks before the event, they met with seven members of Congress or their staffers who were “intimately involved” in planning the demonstration. One of the seven who they say they met, or met the staffers of, is a Texas congressman: Gohmert.

There’s little detail of what, specifically, the two organizers allege Gohmert or his staff’s involvement in those conversations was. Most of the report focuses on representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Marjorie Taylor-Green of Georgia. Gohmert released a statement on Twitter in which he described the report as “baseless allegations of a crime,” and demanded that Rolling Stone identify the anonymous sources “for the purpose of a potential defamation lawsuit,” adding that “no one in my office, including me, participated in the planning of the rally or in any criminal activity on January 6.”

For the purpose of a potential defamation lawsuit against those making baseless accusations of a crime, I need to know who these persons are who are alleging that I helped. #J6 pic.twitter.com/FngvSUrD7a — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 25, 2021

The details of the allegation are likely to get more specific—though not in the immediate term, as the committee’s target to complete the investigation isn’t until early spring of next year.

Before the riot at the capitol, Gohmert filed a lawsuit in December to try to authorize vice president Mike Pence to discount the votes in select states. The representative has also frequently argued in defense of those who breached the Capitol. In July, he and a handful of other Republican lawmakers held a press conference outside the Justice Department, claiming that defendants arrested for their involvement in the riots have been treated unfairly and were “political prisoners.” Just last Thursday, Gohmert asked Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee hearing if any of the defendants being prosecuted by the Justice Department had been charged with “insurrection.” Garland responded in the negative, and the East Texas representative later proudly tweeted a link to a story from the conservative website Townhall that described the exchange as “debunking” the idea that the events of January 6 constituted an insurrection. Which all suggests that, whatever comes out of the House committee regarding Gohmert’s alleged involvement with the January 6 organizers, we’ll hear his name associated with that date many times in the weeks and months to come.

June 11, 2021: Changing Earth’s orbit

During a hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, Gohmert broached a new idea to fight climate change, during his questioning of Jennifer Eberlein, associate deputy chief of the U.S. Forest Service. As she fielded queries about a handful of bills, mostly about special permitting changes in national parks, Gohmert brought up climate change, asking, “Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [the Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?” Eberlein, whose work primarily involves addressing more terrestrial affairs, promised to “follow up with you on that one,” to which Gohmert replied that he’d “like to know” what the Forest Service official found.

It appears that Gohmert was inquiring about a novel idea—that if the Earth were further from the sun, whether because its orbit was changed or the gravitational pull of the moon were altered, the planet would be cooler. Changing the planet’s orbit would have the advantage of allowing humanity to address the existential threat of global warming without having to reduce carbon emissions. It would not, however, be easy: to prevent the Earth’s temperature from rising by three degrees Celsius (or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit), as it’s expected to do by 2060, the planet would have to shift 1,866,000 miles farther from the sun. (For context, the moon, in its current orbit, is around 239,000 miles from the Earth.) The energy required to push our 13-octillion ton planet that far would, according to an estimate from Scientific American, be many, many, many millions times larger than all the energy the planet currently produces.

It’s also possible that Gohmert, despite his guileless demeanor, wasn’t sincerely asking the forestry official to alter the planet’s orbit. He may have been making a sarcastic point about the efficacy of attempts to combat climate change, which in his mind is a cosmic phenomenon that none of us can do anything about. That belief is inconsistent with the scientific consensus around the issue, but Gohmert has long prided himself on being an independent thinker.

May 20, 2021: Not “the dumbest guy in Congress”

In a speech on the House floor that touched on a variety of topics, including his belief that Vermont senator Bernie Sanders intends to send American billionaires to “gulags,” Gohmert blamed America’s flagging SAT scores on President Jimmy Carter’s creation of the U.S. Department of Education in 1979. The move has long rankled small-government conservatives, but Gohmert took pains to affirm his special expertise on the matter. He said that while some may think he’s “the dumbest guy in Congress,” he did well on his standardized tests when he took them. The whole affair had echoes of Virginia senator William Scott, who in 1974 held a press conference to declare that, contrary to media reports, he was not the dumbest member of Congress.

SAT scores did decline in the U.S. in the 1970s, but Gohmert’s timeline differs from the one that actually transpired. Scores started to dip in 1975, four years before the DoE was created, and then began to rise in the mid-1980’s. As of 2020, math scores have risen roughly 30 points from their early eighties nadir, while reading comprehension scores dipped roughly 10 points from that time, until rising again after the test’s recent overhaul. Gohmert, who graduated from high school forty years ago, did not indicate what he scored on the SAT.