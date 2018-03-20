As a series of bombings strikes Austin, the state—and the nation—are looking to the Texas capital and its residents. The investigation is ongoing, but explosions have already claimed two lives and injured four others. To follow the latest coverage, read our post here, which we’ll continue to update as information is released. In the meantime, you can help victims and their families—and if you’re in Austin, help protect your community. Here are some ways to help. (We’ll continue to update with new information.)

Anthony Stephan House Fund

On March 2, a package containing a bomb exploded and killed Anthony Stephan House. The 39-year-old, who graduated from Texas State University, was a beloved husband, father, and friend. A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for House’s wife and eight-year-old daughter. Donate here.

Draylen Mason Memorial Fund

On March 10, a package bomb exploded and killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason. Mason was the principal double bass player in the Austin Youth Orchestra, and had been accepted to the University of Texas Butler School of Music. A YouCaring page is raising funds for a celebration of Mason’s life and to rebuild his family’s home in East Austin, which was damaged in the blast. The fundraiser has been approved by Mason’s family. Donate here.

For Austin Residents

Austin Police continue to ask locals to stay vigilant and report any suspicious devices or unexpected packages to 9-1-1.