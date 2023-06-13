From the moment Susan Woods was found dead at home in the summer of 1987, everyone in Stephenville, Texas—including the police—was certain she’d been killed by her estranged husband. That left the real culprit free to prey on others.

In Texas Monthly‘s latest podcast series, Stephenville, best-selling author Bryan Burrough returns to his small-town Texas roots to explore a murder case that went cold for nearly two decades. Only now, after discovering a voice from beyond the grave, can the whole story finally be told—a story about the secrets that got buried, and how some folks in this town helped keep them that way.

From the Texas Monthly team behind Tom Brown’s Body comes another true story of crime, suspicion, and life in small-town Texas.

You can start listening on June 20, when we release the first two episodes. Look for Stephenville on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

Watch the Stephenville trailer below.