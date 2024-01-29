This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Amegy Bank. Hear more stories here.

Creating community sometimes means seeing where there is a need and doing something to fill that need. After serving overseas in the military and spending some time in the real estate business, Andy Williams decided to do something to help his veteran brothers and sisters. Andy leads Rehab Warriors, a business and a community dedicated to helping veterans succeed by teaching the lessons and skills he’s learned in the real estate business in Fort Worth.