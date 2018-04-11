This week, on the National Podcast of Texas, we sit down with author William Middleton, whose long-awaited 800-page double biography of art patrons Dominique and John de Menil, Double Vision:The Unerring Eye of Art World Avatars Dominique and John de Menil, was recently released. Middleton moved to Houston a decade ago, having previously split his time between New York and Paris, in order to really understand how the de Menils put Houston’s art scene on par with those of the world’s great cultural centers.

We also talk with Paula Forbes on her new guide to the best of Austin cuisine: The Austin Cookbook. Sweet potato nachos, anyone?