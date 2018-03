Ethan Hawke tells Andy Langer about his new film, Blaze, and the importance of balancing paying the bills with finding creative fulfillment. Plus, Frances Varner and Bryan Mealer are on a 1,700-mile road trip to the White House. She loves Trump, and he doesn’t. They are talking with folks along the way, hoping to bring us all together in the process.

