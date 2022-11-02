The next solar eclipse is on April 8, 2024. We need to start planning for this “event of Biblical proportions” now, warns Dr. Carolyn Sumners, curator of Astronomy at The Houston Museum of Natural Science. One of the best places to see the eclipse will be in Texas, and Dr. Sumners shares her tips and tricks on where to go and how best to experience this amazing natural wonder. (TxDOT, are you ready?)