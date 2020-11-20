Texas singer-songwriter/country music star Lee Ann Womack has been singing along to “Three Days” since she was a little girl growing up in deep East Texas. For mainstream country fans, it’s a relatively obscure cut on Willie’s 1962 debut album on Liberty Records, but down in Texas, it’s long been a dancehall staple. And Lee Ann first found it when she raided the record collection of her father, a disc jockey at a small-town country radio station.

On this episode of One by Willie, Lee Ann talks about “Three Days,” which prompts thoughts on the unexpected places where songwriters find the lines to write old-school country songs, the difference between Texas country music and the rest of it, and the lessons that she and her two daughters—who are also both singer-songwriters—learned from touring with Willie.

