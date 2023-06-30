Transcript

This week, eight-time Grammy winner Ray Benson—who’s been best friends with Willie since right about the time Willie talked him into moving to Austin with his western swing band, Asleep at the Wheel, back in 1973—talks about a song that Willie cut with the Wheel back in 1998. It’s the Bob Wills classic “Goin’ Away Party.” Wills was, of course, a huge influence and a hero to both Willie and Ray, as was the song’s composer, the great Cindy Walker. According to Ray, Cindy Walker was one of the single greatest influences on Willie’s own songwriting. And he’s going to explain where he hears that, who Cindy Walker was, and what it’s been like for him to get to play with Willie on the regular for more than fifty years. Oh, and there’s a cameo appearance by Robert Duvall, of course. So let’s do it.

Ray Benson: Well, this is a Cindy Walker tune. Cindy Walker being, in my mind, one of the great songwriters of all time—and I can back that up. It was written as a goodbye to Bob Wills, by Cindy Walker. And it was recorded by Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix’s son, on For the Last Time record in 197—when I met Bob Wills. Anyway, so just for that alone, it’s this incredible masterpiece of a song that has such an emotional connection to Bob Wills and Cindy Walker, who were both basically in their twilight years.

John Spong: Wait. And then, the version we’re talking about, then—because that was recorded, I think in December of ’73. And so then you do it for your Bob Wills tribute record—the second of three, Ride With Bob, which you made a musical of—but you recorded it with Willie in ’99, or at least that’s when it came out. And as you described it just now, it almost seems like there was no song you could do with Willie for that record but “Goin’ Away Party.”

Ray Benson: Yeah, I don’t know. No, actually what it was—here’s the actual story, is that I wanted to do the song, yes, with the Manhattan Transfer.

Ray Benson: Because they’re the slickest, greatest vocal group in a long time. And they were friends of mine, and we had worked on an album together. And I said, “Would you do this?” They said, “Absolutely.” And I said, “Okay. I want Ray Price to do this.” The object is a very slick—and I mean that in a good way—

Ray Benson: It’s a big production. And Price has that incredible voice. Well, Ray was a little cantankerous and didn’t want to drive down to Austin. He lives in Greenville. I went, “Okay, Ray. Well, thanks. Hey, Willie, what are you doing?” And Willie has always said yes to me on records, and he’s just . . . What can I say? I’m a lucky guy. So we did. And the combination of the slick—and, I mean, the Manhattan Transfer are slick. They’re wonderful—of that and Willie’s, whatever you want to describe his voice as, to me on this song was just classic. And it did turn out to be a—I played it for somebody the other day, before you and I talked. I was on the bus; I can’t remember where we had been traveling . . . Oh, I was in Bakersfield, and they were one of Buck Owens’ guys. He went, “That’s an incredible cut.” I said, “I know.” I just sat in the chair, and I played guitar.

John Spong: That is the perfect lead. And can I play it with you? That is awesome.

[Willie Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel playing “Going Away Party”]

John Spong: That’s so good.

Ray Benson: I always loved well-overproduced records. By that I mean, you know, that record, you should have a drink and a joint, depending on your proclivity, in a dark room. It’s just one of those songs, and I felt it needed that treatment. And these are legends: Willie Nelson and that voice—this is at his height, I think, of his vocal abilities. And I know, because I was there. You know . . . listen to the progress of his voice over the years, and it’s an incredible journey. And the fact that he is singing nowadays still, with totally diminished capacity, but yet still the most soulful singer around.

Ray Benson: It’s pretty amazing. So I always wanted—that’s why I love this song. And, of course, the Cindy Walker aspect of it. Cindy, they’re now working on the documentary on her and—

John Spong: Oh, I didn’t know that.

Ray Benson: Oh, yeah. And doing a thing on her hometown of Mexia. They’ve got her house—this foundation, this gal put this all together, and they bought the house, and they’re going to have a Cindy Walker museum.

John Spong: And Mexia’s right by Abbott. That was one of the things that I’d always wondered, because Willie’s always described her as a hero. He’s in the middle of nowhere, Texas. She’s forty-five minutes away, in middle of nowhere, Texas. She wrote all those singing-cowboy songs.

Ray Benson: Thirty-nine of Bob Wills’s songs.

John Spong: Thirty-nine of Bob Wills’s. And so he grows up on western swing, but also going to the Bijou, either in Waco or Fort Worth, to watch singing cowboys every chance he gets.

John Spong: And she’s, like, ten years older. She was doing exactly what he wanted to do.

Ray Benson: Yeah. She was in L.A., because that’s where she went. But, of course, she was a Texas songwriter. And, of course, he knew her songs—as I like to say, Willie Nelson’s songwriting was forged by Cindy Walker, Floyd . . .

John Spong: Tillman.

Ray Benson: Tillman, and the Great American Songbook.

Ray Benson: Gershwin, et cetera. And that’s what was so interesting about him, is that he came from this place where the craft of writing songs was at its height, on all genres. And so he emulated them, but he did them in his own way. And that’s Willie Nelson for you, because only Willie can take a song that is not his, and everybody thinks it is. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” being the most obvious selection. But he must have written that song.

Ray Benson: And the reason is is because of the change that he does, whatnot, which is the Willie Change, which was learned from Paul Buskirk. Paul Buskirk is credited with cowriting “Night Life.”

John Spong: “Night Life,” right.

Ray Benson: Paul had a music store in Houston, and Willie taught guitar in it.

Ray Benson: He got the beginners. And Buskirk was a four-string guitar player from West Virginia. He had played with Jim & Jesse, but he was a virtuoso kind of guy. And he taught Willie the change, which is a one, sharp one, one, sharp four, boom. It’s the thing you hear on “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” that is so unique. But it’s on every Willie Nelson song.

Ray Benson: It’s the Willie Change, for any musician that is astute enough . . .

[Willie Nelson playing “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”]

John Spong: And Buskirk gets credited with introducing Willie to Django; it’s like [it] was supposedly either Buskirk or Freddy Powers, or both of them, did it in the late fifties, and Johnny Gimble was in the picture too—which, it’s Johnny Gimble playing on this song with you guys, and played with Wills.

John Spong: And it’s one of the things that’s been so cool to figure out about Willie and his career, because it’s all relationships. His friendship with you is what we’re really talking about today. But also Gimble, Buskirk—he brought those guys into the studio anytime there wasn’t something else to do, or sometimes to record specifically for a big label.

John Spong: Because those were the old buddies.

Ray Benson: Yeah. We did a thing—he called it the Rainbow Band. It was—

Ray Benson: Deanie-Bird and Buskirk and Freddy Powers, et cetera. I can’t even remember.

John Spong: Gimble and Dean Reynolds?

Ray Benson: Dean was the bass player.

John Spong: Stand-up bass guy from Houston?

Ray Benson: Yeah, and Gimble. I was doing a soundtrack for a Horton Foote movie, and I had Robert Duvall and Willie singing World War I duets with that band. We did “There’s a Long Long Trail A-Winding” and “Pack Up Your Trouble in Your Old Kit Bag.”

Ray Benson: And the one which—I got to find the one—was “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen,” with Willie. And now Willie, that day, had started drinking early, and we got to it, and I said, “We’ll go out and sing this. And then Bobby will come in and sing another verse.” He got in there and sang—I don’t know if you know the song; it was a huge hit for Bing Crosby. It was written in 1875 by a guy, and it’s one of those songs that’s been recorded forever in American popular music. Willie sang it—the hair on my head just stood on end. It was so incredible. And Duvall looked at me and went, “I ain’t going in after that. Are you crazy?” And I said, “You’re right, Bobby. Okay.” It was like . . . so Willie had that kind of power. But getting back to this, again, it was an epic performance; I knew that. And with Will—it’s just funny, we didn’t have to work on it.

Ray Benson: He sang it once or twice and I said, “Thanks.”

John Spong: And out the door.

Ray Benson: Out the door.

[Willie Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel playing “Going Away Party”]

John Spong: When we were listening together just now, we both were kind of geeking out over the lyrics, because for me, there’s these . . . It goes back to Cindy Walker’s art—there’s these great internal rhymes. “I’m throwing a goin’ away party. Or “Don’t worry, it won’t be a long party.” I mean, the craftsmanship—

Ray Benson: A “loud party.”

John Spong: But then the line you pointed out that killed me, that I hadn’t even noticed because I got so wound up about that—”Nobody’s coming, but a heartache and some tears will drop in now most anytime.”

Ray Benson: And if you listen to “Hello Walls,” by Willie, it’s the same thing.

Ray Benson: It’s taking the double meaning of the window pain in that song. Oh, that’s just too heavy. Roger Miller was another one who could do that. But it all goes back to Cindy Walker, who is such a mysterious figure also. You know, I knew her. We would visit together, up in Mexia, and she loved the band because she loved us and Charlie Daniels and Willie Nelson. I mean, I’m talking about the contemporary—

John Spong: One of these things is not like the other.

Ray Benson: Yeah. Well, it’s because we all had cut her songs, and, of course, [she] appreciated the fact, because she was in her eighties and had been forgotten by the Nashville establishment, et cetera. Even though Heart cut “You Don’t Know Me” or, I don’t know, one of those . . . I can’t remember.

John Spong: Right. Yeah. Well yeah, I mean, Van Morrison did, everybody did.

Ray Benson: Somebody, you know . . . Everybody’s cut “You Don’t Know Me,” and everything. But still, I met her one year for the CMA Awards. They had me, BMI had me standing outside interviewing people as they walked in, Shania Twain, et cetera. You’ll love this. My big blunder—not blunder, but I planned it—I went, “So, Shania, Mark Twain, Shania Twain. What’s the connection?” And she just looked at me like, “Who the f— is this guy?” And with this blank stare. I go, “Okay . . . so how about the award tonight?”

But this lady walks up to me, and I look, and I go, “Holy s—. That’s Cindy Walker.” I never met her before. She said, “Mr. Benson, it’s such a pleasure to meet you.” And she had on the dress, you know the story of the dress? She had on this dress, and if you watch the CMA Awards, it’s this old, kinda weird-looking old dress. And she gets up, wins the award, and she goes, “Some of you might wonder, my mama gave me this dress in 1940-something, saying that someday you’re going to win this. You’ll be in the CMA Hall of Fame and you need a dress.” It was the most touching moment I’ve ever seen on an award show.

John Spong: That’s beautiful.

Ray Benson: Yeah. On television. Anyway, that’s when I met her. And then afterwards I would go visit with her in Mexia. Classic lady, she was married once, for a few months. That was it.

Ray Benson: And her mother and her cowrote these songs.

Ray Benson: Cindy didn’t play an instrument.

John Spong: I’d heard that her mom recorded piano . . . played piano on every demo until her mom died in ’91.

John Spong: Or whenever the hell it was.

Ray Benson: That’s correct. And so how did this happen? Because she would sing the melodies, but her mother must have been incredible because she knew what chords to put with the song. Man, it blew my mind when I found that out. But this is a person who had this . . . She was a dancer.

Ray Benson: She went out to Hollywood to become a hoofer; that’s with an f. There’s a great short film of hers dancing in a cowgirl outfit. We did a tribute at the Paramount one year. We all did songs, and they showed that film. It was incredible. I have this picture. She was in the front row, and she tried to get onstage, and I’m sitting there, and somebody was—she was very frail at that point. She’s trying to crawl onstage, and we had to f—ing basically pick her up . . . and she was just amazing. Thank you for doing it, because this is—I try to mention her pretty much every night in concerts.

John Spong: Oh, wow. Well, we’ll go there next. Because it’s like what you did in a sense with and for Bob Wills . . . but Cindy Walker, when I was doing some reading on her in the past, Harlan Howard called her the greatest country-western songwriter ever, country songwriter ever. And that was the tagline in all of Harlan’s obituaries.

Ray Benson: Yeah. “The greatest songwriter.”

John Spong: But he thought it was her.

Ray Benson: Yes, I know.

John Spong: That’s some s—.

Ray Benson: Harlan was a good friend of mine. He was the greatest. And he knew . . .

[Willie Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel playing “Going Away Party”]