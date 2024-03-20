It may be the most apropos interview ever featured on One by Willie. Wade Bowen is one of the biggest stars on the Texas country/red dirt scene, the 2023 winner of Texas Regional Radio’s T3R awards for male vocalist of the year, songwriter of the year, and single of the year—for his dancehall floor–filler, “Honky Tonk Roll.” And the focus song he chose to discuss was Willie’s original road anthem, “Me and Paul,” a 1971 chronicle of life on tour with his erstwhile partner in crime, drummer Paul English.

Given Willie’s founding-father status, as Wade rightly and readily acknowledges, of the touring circuit where Wade made his name and earns a living, the song was a perfect pick. And then, to make matters even more perfect, Wade Zoomed his side of the conversation from the lounge area of his tour bus—which had broken down somewhere in Iowa on his way to a gig.

Transcript

This week, singer-songwriter Wade Bowen does indeed get into what he loves about “Me and Paul,” relating how the song’s scenes resemble, a little too closely at times, moments from his own life on the road, before going on to describe how true poets like Willie, Robert Earl Keen, and Guy Clark inspire and inform his own writing, and how listening to Willie records with his dad when he was a kid made him a fan for life.

Transcript

This week, Texas country–slash–red dirt singer, songwriter, and big star Wade Bowen will talk to us about Willie’s 1971 song chronicling life as a road warrior–touring musician, “Me and Paul.” Now, Wade’s up front about the fact that he grew up in the nineties on mainstream radio country—and artists like Alabama, George Strait, and Garth Brooks—and that as a kid, he’d always thought of Willie as his dad’s music. Well, “Me and Paul” is one of the songs that disabused him of that notion and made Willie into one of his single biggest influences. Wade will describe all that, as well as tip his hat to Willie and the other poets—people like Robert Earl Keen and Guy Clark—who built the Texas country scene where he now makes his living.

Oh, but one other thing: “Me and Paul” was Willie’s first recorded ode to life on the road, right? Well, if you hear a weird hum in the background while Wade and I talk, that’s because he Zoomed in from his tour bus, which was broke down somewhere in Iowa on his way to a gig. If there’s a more fitting context to talk about “Me and Paul,” it hasn’t occurred to me yet.

So let’s do it.

[Willie Nelson singing “Me and Paul”]

John Spong: There we go. Wade Bowen, what’s so cool about the song, the Willie song, “Me and Paul?”

Wade Bowen: “Me and Paul” . . . lots of things about “Me and Paul,” actually. Willie Nelson, for me, in general has just been such a huge influence. And when you talk about influence, for me, it’s different from somebody . . . being an artist myself and a songwriter, we have a lot of people that we listen to, right? We have a lot of people that we listen to on a daily basis. A lot of people, I’ve grown up listening to their music, but then you talk about someone that influences your music, and that’s someone that’s different, someone that actually inspires your writing, inspires the way you play shows, inspires the way that you—inspires everything you do.

And we’ve been lucky over the years to be a part of the Willie family, to be around them and be around their stages, everything from his writing to his singing to his playing. And then just being around him on stage and the way he carries his . . . lets everybody hang out on stage. And all of that stuff has just been so influential in my life and in my career.

So, going back to as a kid, from my dad being a huge fan of his [and] introducing me to his music, when you asked me to pick one of his songs, let me tell you, that was not easy for me. I could have chosen many of his songs, but I chose “Me and Paul” just because I love the humor in it. I think, to me, it defines his personality, how funny he is, and the personality of him and Paul together and their adventures together just make such a . . . I love how he can take humor in a song and make it actually clever and actually commercial enough to be a hit. It’s very universal and amazing he can do that.

John Spong: Well, and it’s interesting because, yeah, and it’s about his best friend. To the five people who might hear this who don’t know precisely who Paul is already, it’s Paul English, his drummer, his bookkeeper, kind of the muscle, the money collector at night’s end, who liked to run around in all black, with a long black cape lined in red satin, and his nickname was the Devil . . . because that’s what he looked like doing all that. And that’s the two of them. In this song. It is the stuff they’ve been through together. It’s kind of wonderful that way.

Wade Bowen: Yeah. And there was a man named Ben Dorcy, who was a friend of ours, Ben Dorcy. We all called him Lovey. He was on the road with Willie for a long time, and he called himself the first roadie, as we all called him. And Lovey passed away a few years ago. He was 92. And he actually went on the road with us quite a bit. And my buddy, Randy Rogers, he went out on the road with him, and Kevin Fowler, a bunch of us Texas guys took him out after he kind of got off the road with Willie, and we kind of took him under our wing. He was just one of those guys that we knew that if he got off the road, he wouldn’t last much longer, so we kind of kept him going and took him out with us until he passed.

And so, when he passed away, they asked me to be a pallbearer at his funeral. And Paul was actually a pallbearer with me. It was honorary. His son actually helped carry the casket. But yeah, I was a pallbearer with Paul, so it was pretty cool. That’s kind of another reason I wanted to talk about this song as well. So, it is universal. Plus, I have a drunk alter ego and I call him “Paul,” so there’s another reason . . . there’s another reason to choose this song. We don’t need to get into that. Let’s talk about Willie, not . . .

John Spong: That is the perfect spot to spin the song. Let’s go on the road with Willie and Paul, will you do that with me?

Wade Bowen: I would. I love it.

[Willie Nelson singing “Me and Paul”]

John Spong: Mmm.

Wade Bowen: It is crazy, a song . . . we’re listening to it in a different light right now. It is . . . when you listen to it in a different light, a song that you’ve heard a million times, it’s fun to listen to it like this. It’s just, what a great song. I mean, what a great song. I think there’s just not a whole lot of people anymore writing like that, writing songs like that, writing about just what’s going on around you, just what’s happening. Just things that are . . . just grabbing stuff just happening around you, anymore. And I’m guilty of that too. I mean, it is just a timeless thing that so many of those guys around that era just did so well. Just writing about their lives and putting it into great melodies. And they were so good at that. We don’t do that enough, and I’m guilty of it as well. It’s just so, so great. Wow. Such a great. . . . So what’s your favorite line? I assume you want to hear my favorite line?

John Spong: Yeah. Well, I got a couple, because it’s like, one, well, the language in it is kind of formal. I mean, to me it’s like a Tom T. Hall song, almost.

Wade Bowen: Oh, yeah. Very much. Yeah.

John Spong: And the language, it’s like a . . . country, especially up until that point, until Kristofferson, and Tom T. Hall, and Mickey Newbury, and some others, the language was very plainspoken. Not to critique that one little bit. But with this: “After taking several readings, I’m surprised to find my mind still fairly sound.” That’s elevated a little bit. “We received our education in the cities of the nation.” I was thinking about, because I know you’re a Guy Clark fan, it reminds me a little of the way I’ve always thought of Guy’s song, “Heartbroke,” because the language in that song, where he says, “We all have feelings that need a softer touch . . . the human condition continues as such.” That’s like, that’s not typical country music songwriting from once upon a time. So all of that stuff gets me. But then I guess to maybe actually answer your question, my favorite line is, “I guess Buffalo ain’t geared for me and Paul.” I love the word “geared” right there, and he just takes it from that . . .

Wade Bowen: I love it.

John Spong: . . . elevated language to such common, just the way folks talk. It’s just wonderful. But your favorite line?

Wade Bowen: I love it. My favorite line has always been, “If you’re staying in a motel room there and leave, just don’t leave nothing in your clothes.” That always made me laugh so hard, because I’ve stayed at so many of those places. And I’ve always, especially early in my career, you think, man, I mean, I can’t tell you how many times I have laughed at that line, and thought of that line, as I’m checking into a hotel room and going, “Oh man, Willie, I get it. I understand.”

John Spong: That’s right.

Wade Bowen: I love that line.

John Spong: Well, that’s the thing. It does, it feels like a Tom T. Hall song, but there weren’t a whole lot of Tom T. Hall songs about smoking dope and getting hammered.

Wade Bowen: Yeah, for sure. I never thought about that. That’s very much a Tom T. Hall song. That’s a great, great way to put it. Yeah, what a great song. Wow. It’s fun to listen to it in this light. Yeah. Thanks for playing that. It’s really cool.

John Spong: Oh yeah. And it’s also interesting that when you talk about how he’s pulling from his own life. I think his songs up to this point, like the heartbreak songs . . . they would be from his own life, but it’d be more generalized. And there is something here that’s wonderful about, I mean, this is like a day in the life. This song has reporting in it, more or less, but that’s kind of your point. It makes me think of your song, “Before the Walls Were Blue.” That was a very personal, with very specific details, [song] about something that matters to you.

Wade Bowen: Yeah. I think I’ve always tried to be as open-diary as possible with my writing. I think it’s important. It’s important for me, I would say. I guess it’s not important for everybody, and I don’t think that it has to be, I don’t think every artist needs to unveil all their deepest, darkest secrets in order to be great. But I think that’s something that was really important to me. And I think that was important to lot of my heroes, like Guy Clark, from listening to his stuff and listening to everything he talked about that was really important to him. So I just kind of felt, “Okay, well, if it’s important to him, I guess I better dive deep.”

And I don’t know, I just always feel like, for me, writing-wise, if I’m not going as deep as I can, then I’m not doing the song enough justice. And so, I feel like even with this song, the song sounds simple. And you brought it up, you said it sounds simple. But I think that’s kind of the genius part of it is if you can make it . . . the simplicity of the melody and the simplicity of the song is actually really hard to do because you feel, as a writer, you’re being cheesy, and you feel as a writer you’re not being clever, and you’re not being good enough. So it’s hard to write these kinds of songs. And so you have to fight yourself on these things and convince yourself that it’s good. Does that make sense?

John Spong: Yeah.

Wade Bowen: And I love the simplicity of it. That’s actually the genius part of it. It’s beautiful.

[Willie Nelson singing “Me and Paul”]

John Spong: And so, do you know the album it’s on well, Yesterday’s Wine?

Wade Bowen: No. I listened to more of it from the Wanted! The Outlaws record, from my dad. My dad wore that record out. It’s kind of crazy. Growing up, my influences as a kid were all over the place because I had two older sisters. I had a sister that was twelve years older than me, and I had a sister that was nine years older than me. And then I had my mom and my dad. And my mom listened to—so my two older sisters were all in on eighties and nineties country, mainstream commercial stuff. So they were constantly dragging me to all that stuff, Alabama and Vince Gill and George Strait and Garth Brooks, and all that stuff. And then my mom was huge on Elvis and the Eagles and all that stuff, as well. And then my dad was all in on Willie Nelson and Waylon and Guy Clark. And so you have this crazy flood of influences all over the place, right?

As a kid, I mean, I’m six years old with those influences all throughout the house and getting in the truck or the car with all of them was just like, “Who am I supposed to be listening to here?” And I just remember Willie. . . . So, I guess the point of bringing that up is when I actually got a little bit older and started diving into songwriting, that’s when I really dove into Guy Clark and the Willie side of things, and really developed my appreciation for my dad, who can’t clap in rhythm, or can’t sing a note—at all. And Robert Earl Keen became a huge influence. My dad showed me him, and that’s when I really dove into it, to a lot of his stuff. And I kind of went back and had more appreciation for what my dad was trying to play for me.

And so, yeah, that’s my dad. He was the influence of all this stuff and just loved . . . wore the Outlaws record out, wore Shotgun Willie, that record, out. He loved that. I just remember those records growing up, for sure.

John Spong: Okay. Yeah, that’s it. Because I’ve read or I’ve seen you in interviews say for a long time, because you are . . . I’m about ten years older than you, so I’m listening to nothing but radio country through the eighties. And Willie’s on it, then. But it’s still, it’s not the seventies stuff, it’s different. But I’d heard you say that when you’re growing up, for an appreciable amount of time, you thought of Willie as your dad’s music. And so that wasn’t going to necessarily be your bag when you’re a kid or a teenager or whatever.

Wade Bowen: No, yeah, I didn’t think much of it. Because my sisters and my mom were dragging me to the concerts. It wasn’t my dad. And so they were dragging me to all the eighties concerts, all the nineties country concerts. I mean, think about the nineties, country music was massive. All that stuff was just so huge at the time. And so that’s the stuff they were taking me to see and go. And that’s such an influential time for anybody, when you’re thinking about that age of thirteen years old to nineteen. That’s the prime time for any person in their lives when they’re going to really hit that, that’s what they’re going to take for them the rest of their lives.

And so I was pretty lucky to have all of them kind of playing me different kinds of music, and I was pretty willing to soak it all up. My dad just wasn’t, he wasn’t really—I wouldn’t say my dad’s super passionate about music. He’s a golf guy, he’s dragging me around to golf courses. But then when I got into college, when I started to really start diving into writing, was when it clicked with me, it was like, “Wait, no, no, these guys are the writers. I want to go over here and listen to more. . . . What are they really writing about? What’s going on?” And so I really dove into it a lot.

John Spong: Well, it’s interesting because in the late eighties, that was kind of lean for Willie. If he was on the radio, it was listening to one of the golden oldies stations or classic country station. Because there was a period there, late eighties to early nineties, where there weren’t any hits. And then he has this resurrection in the early nineties—that’s almost like a rock thing. He just kind of transcended everything at that point. But it’s interesting, because I’ve heard you talk about how it was all mainstream country, it was radio country, until you get to Lubbock, and you went to see Robert Earl Keen when you were at Tech, and it was like, “Oh, wow, this is poetry. And this is a guy that’s doing it in Texas, too.” And you’ve talked about that as being really formative. And it’s interesting to me, because Willie is one of the rare artists that’s kind of got a foot in both camps. He’s a mainstream radio star and a poet.

Wade Bowen: Yeah. I guess I never thought of it that way. I never looked at Willie as a mainstream star to me. Because he is. But I just always thought of Willie as just Willie. Willie, he just does it all. It’s like, Willie fits in hip-hop. He fits in everything. He’s just the ultimate everything guy. I mean, I don’t know. Willie is mainstream, he’s definitely a poet, and he’s all of those things. And so I just think he’s influenced me in every part of that for sure. And so, yeah, I had the mainstream thing growing up, and then I saw Robert Earl, who literally did change my life. I mean, as far as what I was going to do, he changed my whole direction, I would say.

I tell everybody, I literally thought I was going to have to move to Nashville. I just didn’t know anything different. I didn’t know there was another path in country music. I was an eighteen-year-old kid who, the only thing I’d ever heard in my life for country music was—I thought I was going to have to move to Nashville and be a songwriter. And I didn’t even know you could get paid to write songs. I didn’t know any of that stuff. I thought I was just going to have to move out there and write and work on songs and wait my turn, waiting tables and do all that stuff and wait my turn. And that’s all I’d had ever heard.

And then I saw Robert Earl, in concert, in Lubbock, when I was in school, and I was like, “What? I’m going to go do that. That’s exactly what I want to go do, right now.” And I literally went out and found some friends and started a band literally in my garage, a garage band, and started playing. I mean, immediately. I was like, “That’s what I want to go do. I don’t want to go sit around and wait. I’m going to go start writing songs right now and do that.” And then later on I found out . . . someone called me from Nashville, my friend Alicia, she’s actually managing me now, which is hilariously ironic. But she called me and said, “Hey, did you know that you can get paid to write songs? And I want to sign you to a publishing deal.” And I was like, “What? No, I didn’t know you can make money writing songs.” We were clueless.

And I think I heard those stories too, from Bruce Robison and Guy Clark and Rodney Crowell and all those guys. None of us knew that stuff growing up. And I’m sure there’s probably some seventeen-year-old kid that’s going to be listening or watching this, that’s going to hear this for the first time too, and go, “What? I didn’t know you could get paid to write songs.” It’s the beauty of it. So anyway, back to Willie. . . . Yeah, he influences all of that too, as well, for me. Because with that transition of it all, I started really diving into the songwriting process at that time too, because I just started buckling down and diving into the poets, of why they wrote what they wrote, and [if] I wanted to be a songwriter better, how do I craft this stuff and how do I get better? And he was a huge part of that.

[Willie Nelson singing “Me and Paul”]