In the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 17 people, there are renewed calls for gun control legislation, as well as clamors from constituents to understand how much money their elected representatives have received from the National Rifle Association. According to this graphic from the Washington Post, the Texas delegation, since 1998, has received more donations than any other state.

And OpenSecrets.org, a website run by the Center for Responsive Politics, published a tally of all campaign contributions that members of congress have received from the NRA during their time in office. Below, the 38 members of the Texas delegation are listed based on the amount of those contributions, from the most to the least. Their latest NRA grade, based on their voting record on gun issues, is included as well.

Nine members of the Texas delegation—all Republicans—received A+ ratings from the NRA. These include senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Another 18 members—all Republicans except for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo—received an A grade. Seven Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke—who is hoping to unseat Cruz in the Senate this fall—received an F rating. Only two Texas Democrats—U.S. Rep. Gene Green, from Houston, and Cuellar—accepted any money from the NRA.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas (TX 32)



Last NRA Rating: A+

Total NRA Contributions: $158,111

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Last NRA Rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $77,450

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis (TX 6)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $63,912

Seventeen term congressman Joe Barton announced last November that he would not seek reelection, after a nude photo of the congressman surfaced on the internet.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $59,635

Not up for reelection until 2020.

U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Houston (TX 29)

Last NRA rating: B-

Total NRA contributions: $46,814

Green announced in November that he is retiring from Congress.

U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-Houston (TX 7)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $41,389

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio (TX 21)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $41,014

Smith announced in November that he is retiring from Congress.

U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Plano (TX 3)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $35,014

This 87-year-old congressman, who has held his seat for 25 years, announced in early 2017 that he is retiring at the end of his term this year.

U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon (TX 13)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $31,514

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands (TX 8)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $30,005

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Austin (TX 10)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $28,916

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas (TX 5)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $28,885

Hensarling, an eight-term congressman, announced last October he is retiring at the end of his term.

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-San Antonio (TX 23)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $27,771

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock (TX 31)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $27,014

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo (TX 28)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $26,719

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Lewisville (TX 26)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $19,485

Running for reelection in 2018

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth (TX 12)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $19,014

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Midland (TX 11)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA contributions: $16,064

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Humble (TX 2)

Last NRA rating: A+

Total NRA support: $15,436

Poe, a seven-term congressman, announced in November that he is retiring from Congress in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land (TX 22)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $15,303

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell (TX 24)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $14,814

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, Jr., R-Tyler (TX 1)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $13,386

Running for reelection in 2018

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan (TX 17)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $12,000

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi (TX 27)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $9,500

Following allegations of sexual harassment, Farenthold announced in December that he is retiring from congress.

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville (TX 36)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $7,500

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin (TX 25)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $6,500

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath (TX 4)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $4,500

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock (TX 19)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $2,000

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood (TX 14)

Last NRA rating: A

Total NRA contributions: $2,000

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-San Antonio (TX 20)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen (TX 15)

Last NRA rating: None

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston (TX 9)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston (TX 18)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas (TX 30)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso (TX 16)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Not seeking reelection in the House; he is running for U.S. Senate in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth (TX 33)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville (TX 34)

Last NRA rating: D

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for reelection in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin (TX 35)

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0

Running for re-election in 2018.