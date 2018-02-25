Costa Brava Bistro

Though not exactly a restaurant desert, the Bellaire area couldn’t qualify as a Wash Ave. corridor either. Happily, Costa Brava continues to draw neighbors and travelers with its winning combination of a romantic interior, able service, and well-turned-out Spanish and French dishes. Beautifully fresh gazpacho with a dollop of cucumber relish in the center and jamón-wrapped asparagus with lemon aioli and charred tomatoes made promising beginners. We went on to roasted lamb chops with rich lamb jus, sautéed spinach, and a goat cheese potato cake, as well as seared red snapper, snow white and tender, with lemon beurre blanc and two large lumps of crab meat as a topper, all resting on haricots verts sautéed with grape tomatoes and shallots.