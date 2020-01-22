Austin’s Bell and Bird Gives New Life to Antique Gems

Tucked inside a 1920s bungalow in Central Austin, the Bell and Bird showroom looks more like a posh cottage in the English countryside than a store. On display is a treasure trove of centuries-old jewelry, which owners Rhianna and Cyrus Shennum hunt for all over the world. The boutique, which moved to this space last year, also offers custom creations. Near the back, a glass door gives visitors a peek into the studio, where Cyrus, usually perched at a workbench, and a small team of jewelers forge a mix of metals and incorporate antique gems to create one-of-a-kind pieces, such as the Hobnail diamond eternity band. Says Rhianna, “Everything they do in the workshop is a slow and painstaking process.”

This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Local Custom.” Subscribe today.