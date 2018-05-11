Five Finds: Texans at the Met Ball, a Seasonal Dinner Series

1. Texas at the Met Ball

Anyone else going down the rabbit hole of recaps from this year’s glamorous, over-the-top, Catholic-themed Met Gala? In one of Vogue’s stunning short films (see them all on its Instagram feed) from the night, funny girl of the moment Tiffany Haddish strutted through the Museum’s Wrightsman Galleries in an elegant custom suit with a long train trailing behind her, a show-stopping look made for her by our favorite designer from Longview, Brandon Maxwell. The 33-year-old former stylist to Lady Gaga, profiled in Texas Monthly in 2016, continues to make his mark on the fashion world as one of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming American designers. If you don’t follow him on Instagram yet, we recommend you follow his feed, which is full of beautiful garments alongside references to his childhood in Texas and a dose of self-deprecating humor.

2. Surf Texas

Morgan Faulker grew up surfing in Port Aransas, where he went on to win 29 Texas State Surf titles and two national titles. After college at Hawaii Pacific University, he returned to his beloved hometown to open Texas Surf Camp, which teaches the sport to a new generation of surfers through daily or weekly surf lessons. The operation is back up and running post-Harvey, and summer camps and classes will run daily or weekly for learners ages six and up, in addition to new watersport offerings like stand-up paddle board lessons—and for the well-balanced, stand-up paddleboard yoga. “I love everything about living in Port Aransas, especially being surrounded by water on all sides. If the surf’s good, we are surfing, and when it’s not, we are fishing. It’s quite a life,” Faulker says. For more information on this summer’s offerings, visit texassurfcamps.com.