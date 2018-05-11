Five Finds: Texans at the Met Ball, a Seasonal Dinner Series

Marcia Smart, Courtney Paddock, Kelley Sullivan of Farm Girls Supper Club.
Lawrence Elizabeth
This is the latest post in our new regular series, Five Finds, in which Texas Monthly editors and contributors share favorite discoveries from our coverage of the state’s style, design, and travel scenes—and more. From off-the-radar boutiques to design trends that inspire us—and everything in between—we’ll share these gems with you every other week.
1. Texas at the Met Ball
Anyone else going down the rabbit hole of recaps from this year’s glamorous, over-the-top, Catholic-themed Met Gala? In one of Vogue’s stunning short films (see them all on its Instagram feed) from the night, funny girl of the moment Tiffany Haddish strutted through the Museum’s Wrightsman Galleries in an elegant custom suit with a long train trailing behind her, a show-stopping look made for her by our favorite designer from Longview, Brandon Maxwell. The 33-year-old former stylist to Lady Gaga, profiled in Texas Monthly in 2016, continues to make his mark on the fashion world as one of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming American designers. If you don’t follow him on Instagram yet, we recommend you follow his feed, which is full of beautiful garments alongside references to his childhood in Texas and a dose of self-deprecating humor.
2. Surf Texas
Morgan Faulker grew up surfing in Port Aransas, where he went on to win 29 Texas State Surf titles and two national titles. After college at Hawaii Pacific University, he returned to his beloved hometown to open Texas Surf Camp, which teaches the sport to a new generation of surfers through daily or weekly surf lessons. The operation is back up and running post-Harvey, and summer camps and classes will run daily or weekly for learners ages six and up, in addition to new watersport offerings like stand-up paddle board lessons—and for the well-balanced, stand-up paddleboard yoga. “I love everything about living in Port Aransas, especially being surrounded by water on all sides. If the surf’s good, we are surfing, and when it’s not, we are fishing. It’s quite a life,” Faulker says. For more information on this summer’s offerings, visit texassurfcamps.com.
Left:
Karli Kloss, Brandon Maxwell, and Tiffany Haddish attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Right:
A bag from Officina del Poggio.
Courtesy of Officina del Poggio
3. From Corpus Christi to Italy
Taking inspiration from her grandfather’s vintage binocular case, Corpus Christi native Allison Hoetzel started her own line of luxe leather goods, Officina del Poggio, in Italy, where she has lived since graduating from Southern Methodist University with her MBA. This past week, the chic designer traveled around her home state for trunk shows, showing her new line of purses and totes in metallics and exotic skins.
4. Farm Girls Supper Club
Three Houston women entrepreneurs have joined forces to start the Farm Girls Supper Club, a seasonal dinner series that will partner with local nonprofits to raise funds for their causes. The first one was held last weekend at Hope Farms, a seven-acre urban farm located just ten minutes from downtown Houston. Tickets to the three-course wine dinner sold out on the day the event was announced. Marcia Smart of Smart in the Kitchen, Courtney Paddock of Little Coterie, and Kelly Sullivan Low of The Spread are already making plans for their next al fresco gathering.
Left:
A scene from Farm Girls Supper Club in Houston.
Lawrence Elizabeth
Right:
Earrings from Mod + Jo at the Mosaic Makers Collective in Dallas's Bishop Arts.
5. A Makers’ Place in Dallas
Eight local artists and makers in Dallas joined together to open the Mosaic Makers Collective in Bishop Arts. The shop will carry greeting cards, ceramics, jewelry, home decor, and other gifts aiming to offer special, handmade items at accessible price points. The new concept is the vision of artist Katy Sensenig Schilthuis. “Mosaic is about bringing together local makers who support each other and want to help each other succeed,” she says.
Comments