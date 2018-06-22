Kori Green Rocks On With Her Jewelry Line

Style & Design

The designer's Fort Worth studio is not far from the new art gallery owned by her husband, singer Pat Green.

July 2018
Fifteen years ago, while traveling on the tour bus with her husband, country singer Pat Green, Kori Green would make jewelry, a craft she honed after finishing law school at the University of Texas. Now the owner of Kori Green Designs, she specializes in mixed-material statement pieces, and she recently launched a line of clear handbags that are security-friendly for concerts and sporting events. Green works out of Local Design Studios + Gallery, a collaborative space she shares with other female business owners in Fort Worth, where the Green family lives. In May, just across the street from Local, Pat opened Galleywinter Gallery to showcase his own art. “We feed off of each other’s creative energy,” Kori says.

Green likes to work in mixed metal and materials, like this pair of pearl petal earrings.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

The jewelry designer works out of Local, a collaborative space she shares with other female business owners in Fort Worth. Her husband just opened his art gallery nearby.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

A trio of Green’s bracelets. She works mainly with natural stones, which she likes for their color variations and textures.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Green’s studio at Local also serves as a retail space for her designs.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Green is fashioning this short necklace out of white coral chunks, brass connectors, and a large, irregular magnesite slab.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Texas Monthly